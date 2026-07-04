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olombia edge Ghana through Arias goal to reach FIFA World Cup last 16

Colombia will play Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a spot in the quarterfinals

Colombia beat Ghana in FIFA WC 2026 RO32

Colombia beat Ghana in FIFA WC 2026 RO32

AP Kansas City
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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Jhon Arias scored off a sharp cross from Luis Suarez in the opening minutes, and Colombia controlled Ghana on a sweltering night at Arrowhead Stadium, allowing Los Cafeteros to advance to the Round of 16 at the World Cup with a 1-0 victory.

Colombia will play Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The game Friday night was just minutes old when Colombia forward Jhon Cordoba appeared to hurt his groin, forcing coach Nestor Lorenzo to bring Suarez - the standout from Sporting CP, not the Inter Miami star of the same name - off the bench as an early substitute.

 

He factored into the game immediately: In the 14th minute, Daniel Munoz played a ball to Suarez, who sent it across the front of the goal, where Arias was waiting to flick it past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi for a 1-0 lead.

It was 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31.1 Celsius) with a heat index of 96 when the game kicked off at 8:30 p.m. local time, the late start intentional due to the expected heat of Midwestern summers. The hydration breaks that have been controversial in so many matches suddenly became a blessing as players from both sides fought through dehydration and cramps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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