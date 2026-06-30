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Police, soccer fans clash in The Hague after Morocco stuns Netherlands

Police in The Hague said "heavy fireworks were set off" in the Schilderswijk district, and that police officers were pelted with fireworks and stones

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Netherlands v Morocco - , Monterrey, Mexico - June 29, 2026 Morocco players celebrate after the match as Morocco qualify for the Round of 16 stage at Estadio Monterrey. Photo: Reuters

Morocco celebrating win vs Netherlands Photo: Reuters

AP The Hague
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 4:45 PM IST

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Soccer fans clashed with police in The Hague and celebrated in Casablanca after Morocco sent the Netherlands to its earliest World Cup exit, eliminating the Dutch on penalties on Monday night.

The Netherlands has a sizable Moroccan community and fans of the Morocco soccer team were in a festive mood after the win, though sporadic clashes also erupted.

Police in The Hague said "heavy fireworks were set off" in the Schilderswijk district, and that police officers were pelted with fireworks and stones. Riot squads charged the crowd and used a water cannon to break up the gathering.

"A few individuals have been arrested for committing open violence," police said.

 

As the penalty shootout reached its climax, the tense silence inside a coffee shop popular with fans in Casablanca, Morocco's largest city, gave way to a deafening roar when Ismael Saibari buried the decisive spot kick, sending his team into the Round of 16.

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The celebrations soon poured into the streets, with flares and fireworks cracking overhead, horns blaring and engines revving as fans celebrated deep into the night.

Despite the late kickoff and the workday ahead, dozens of jubilant fans gathered on a main boulevard in Casablanca around 5 a.m. local time, dancing in the streets, waving Moroccan flags and chanting, "Canada, we're coming for you."  Morocco moved on to face co-host Canada in the next round on Saturday. The Atlas Lions previously beat Canada 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Expectations are soaring in Morocco as supporters dream of another historic run like four years ago, when the country became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

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