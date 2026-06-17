Portugal vs Congo live streaming: Where to watch Ronaldo live in FIFA WC?

After Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Algeria grabbed the headlines, attention now turns to another global icon. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo at Houston Stadium on Wednesday. The Portugal vs DR Congo match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST, with fans eager to see whether Ronaldo can add another chapter to his remarkable World Cup story.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying familiar expectations and perhaps a few unfamiliar questions.

At 41, the Portugal captain remains one of football's most recognisable figures and is set to make history once again as the oldest outfield player in the tournament. The expanded World Cup in North America could also represent the final appearance on football's biggest stage for a player who has spent more than two decades redefining records.

Ronaldo's final World Cup chapter?

Few players have experienced the highs and lows of international football quite like Ronaldo.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar proved to be one of the most challenging tournaments of his career. After scoring only once, from the penalty spot, he was dropped from the starting line-up during the knockout stages following a public disagreement over his substitution against South Korea.

The disappointment continued at Euro 2024, where Ronaldo failed to score for the first time at a major international tournament.

Those performances prompted fresh debate over his role within the national team. Some supporters believe Portugal's younger generation is capable of thriving without relying heavily on their veteran captain.

"I think in some instances they play better without him," fan Zach Mallias said during Portugal's first open World Cup training session.

"There are other players that fit the system better."

Others, however, see Ronaldo's leadership and experience as irreplaceable.

"He's one of those guys you want kicking the penalty kicks for you, being on the pitch at the end of the game," supporter Rob Stickle said.

Recent form suggests Ronaldo still matters

Despite concerns surrounding his age, Ronaldo arrives at the World Cup with encouraging form behind him.

The forward played a crucial role in Portugal's 2025 UEFA Nations League triumph, scoring eight goals during the campaign, including an equaliser in the final against Spain.

He also guided Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title, finishing as the club's leading scorer with 28 goals.

Those numbers have strengthened the belief within the Portugal camp that Ronaldo remains capable of influencing matches at the highest level.

Midfielder Vitinha admitted he is still amazed by Ronaldo's physical condition.

"He's 41. I'm 26, and I'm not like that," the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder said through a translator.

"It's something incredible."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has even suggested Ronaldo could remain active until the 2030 World Cup, when he would be 45.

Portugal focused on the present

While Ronaldo's presence dominates headlines, Portugal insist they are concentrating on the bigger objective — winning their first World Cup title.

The squad is widely regarded as one of the strongest in the tournament, featuring talents such as Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias.

Yet players have repeatedly stressed the importance of taking the competition one match at a time.

"We have not talked about putting the high pressure on our team," Vitinha said.

"All competitions are won by focusing on the present moment and not worrying about future outcomes.

"What we can do is think game by game. ... We would love to win, and if we go through the group stage, we will go one game at a time."

The team also carries an emotional motivation after the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in a car crash last year. Portugal Prime Minister recently presented every player with a bracelet bearing both their name and Jota's name before the tournament.

"We have received this with a lot of love," Vitinha said.

Heat could be an additional challenge

Portugal have based themselves in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where temperatures have regularly crossed 30 degrees Celsius.

The conditions have already raised concerns ahead of a tournament being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"Obviously the physical question is very important," Vitinha said.

"The weather conditions will very much affect how we play, but that is for everybody.

"There are no excuses. There are no conditions that can keep us from giving everything for our national team."

Portugal vs DR Congo live streaming: When and Where to watch Ronaldo in live action at Fifa World Cup today?

When will Portugal begin their Fifa World Cup 2026 campaign?

Portugal will begin their Fifa World Cup 2026 campaign on Wednesday (June 17) against DR Congo at the Houstan Stadium.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal match against Congo begins. according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

According to Indian Standard Time, Portugal vs Congo football match will begin at 10:30 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast Portugal vs DR Congo football match in India?

The live telecast of Portugal vs DR Congo match will be available on Unite8 Sports 1 HD/SD in Hindi Commentary and Unite8 Sports 2 HD/SD with English Commentary.

How to watch live streaming of Portugal vs Congo football match today?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Congo match on Zee5 by buying subscription of Rs 799 or Rs 1699.