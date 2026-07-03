Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026 RO32: POR 0-0 CRO in 1st half
This could be Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric's last FIFA World Cup match with both ex-Real Madrid stars taking each other on in an epic battle tonight.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Portugal and Croatia meet in one of the standout Round of 32 clashes at the FIFA World Cup 2026 tonight, with two legendary midfield generals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, preparing for what could be their final appearance on football's biggest stage.
While Ronaldo, now 41, continues to lead Portugal's attack, Modric, 40, remains the heartbeat of Croatia's midfield. Former Real Madrid teammates, the iconic duo now find themselves on opposite sides with a place in the Round of 16 at stake.
Portugal enter the knockout fixture unbeaten but far from convincing. Roberto Martinez's side topped the possession charts during the group stage, averaging 62.5 per cent of the ball and completing a tournament-best 1,690 passes. However, they struggled to convert that dominance into clear chances, managing just 37 shots across three matches, their second-lowest tally at a World Cup.
Ronaldo has already scored twice in the tournament, overtaking Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals. Yet one milestone still eludes him, he has never scored in a World Cup knockout match despite attempting 29 shots across eight such appearances.
Croatia, meanwhile, have built a reputation as one of international football's toughest knockout opponents. They have progressed beyond the first knockout round in each of their previous three World Cup appearances and will look to extend that remarkable record under Modric's leadership.
History, however, favours Portugal. The Seleção have lost just once in 10 meetings with Croatia and remain unbeaten in all six competitive encounters between the two nations.
With two experienced sides expected to deploy attacking 4-2-3-1 systems, and two modern greats potentially playing their final World Cup knockout match, this promises to be one of the most compelling contests of the Round of 32.
Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo
Croatia XI: Dominik Livaković, Josip Stanišić, Joško Šutalo, Marin Pongračić, Ivan Perišić, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Petar Sučić, Nikola Vlašić, Martin Baturina, Andrej KramarićPortugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live telecast: The Round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India. Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live streaming: The Round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.
4:42 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Portugal win a freekick!
Portugal get a freekick as Nuno Mendes is brought down by Kovacic in the 10th minute a little bit far from the edge of the box.
4:41 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Budimir heads it high!
A good cross finds Budimir who isn't able to keep his header down and heads it way above the crossbar.
4:39 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Ronaldo gets close!
A perfect cross from Pedro Neto as it is narrowly missed by both Ronaldo and the keeper in the 9th minute. Any touch on the ball would've been a goal.
4:37 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Early pressure from Portugal!
Great early pressure from Prtugal as they get their first corner with Livakovic clearing away the cross from Leao.
4:35 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Portugal get close!
Bruno Fernandes with a double shot saved from Livakovic as Portugal get really close to getting the first goal in the 4th minute. Brilliant ball by Leao into the box as Bruno tried to side foot it.
4:30 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Kickoff in Toronto!
Croatia kick start the proceedings as both sides look to book a last 16 spot tonight.
4:25 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: National anthems done!
The national anthems are done and it is time for action in Toronto.
4:23 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Players out in the middle!
The players are lined up at the centre as it is time for the national anthems now.
4:15 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the kickoff now as the stadium is already packed and ready for the highly anticipated clash tonight.
3:54 AM
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Head to head stats!
In terms of head to head stats, Ronaldo's Portugal are well ahead with 7 wins to their solitary win. Croatia have played out 2 draws though against the Nations League champions.
Topics : FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Croatia
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:34 AM IST