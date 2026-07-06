Portugal vs Spain LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Last 16: Ronaldo vs Yamal for a spot in QF; Kickoff at 12:30 AM

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 i nearing the end of the round of 16, another heavyweight clash is upon us with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal locking horns for a spot in the quarters as Portugal take on Spain at the Dallas Stadium tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lamine Yamal in Dallas

The two rivals last met in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal triumphed on penalties after an entertaining 2-2 draw, but Spain enter this contest looking far more convincing.

ALSO READ: 'I leave with a clear conscience': Ronaldo confirms last World Cup rumours The reigning European champions showed signs of hitting top gear in the previous round, comfortably dispatching Austria with an assured display. Luis de la Fuente's side appears to be growing into the tournament, following the pattern of many eventual World Cup winners who improve as the knockout rounds progress.

Portugal, meanwhile, survived a dramatic encounter with Croatia thanks to a controversial offside call aided by 'Snicko' technology. Roberto Martínez's men have yet to produce their best football, having also finished behind Colombia in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo, playing in what is set to be his final World Cup, will hope to emulate Lionel Messi's late-career triumph, but Spain present perhaps the toughest challenge imaginable. While Ronaldo remains capable of moments of brilliance, many believe Portugal's collective game suffers against elite opponents.

Spain will once again rely on the red-hot Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored four goals in the tournament, while an unbeaten defence led by Unai Simón, yet to concede a goal, will aim to contain Portugal's dangerous attack. Spain's superior balance, pressing and tournament momentum make La Roja slight favourites heading into the contest.

Portugal vs Spain starting lineups

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; ; Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto Spain XI: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Alex Baena, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live telecast: The last 16 clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live streaming: The last 16 clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.