Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Portugal eyeing their first win; kick-off at 10:30

Portugal face mounting pressure to deliver their first victory of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they meet Uzbekistan in a crucial Group K clash at Houston Stadium today.

The 2016 European champions were left frustrated after a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their tournament opener despite taking an early lead through Joao Neves.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their first-ever World Cup match. With the race for the Round of 32 beginning to take shape, both teams know that a positive result could prove decisive in determining their chances of progression.

Portugal seek response after DR Congo disappointment

Portugal entered the tournament among the favourites to lift the trophy but failed to justify that billing in their opening match against DR Congo. Joao Neves put Roberto Martinez's side ahead inside six minutes, only for Yoane Wissa to cancel out the advantage and secure a share of the points.

The result sparked criticism of Portugal's performance, particularly that of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled to make an impact despite playing the full 90 minutes. With tougher tests potentially lying ahead, Portugal will be eager to produce a more convincing display and secure a first win that would strengthen their position in Group K.

Uzbekistan fighting to keep knockout hopes alive

Uzbekistan's World Cup debut ended in disappointment as they went down 3-1 to Colombia, leaving Fabio Cannavaro's men with little margin for error heading into matchday two. The White Wolves found themselves under pressure for much of the contest and failed to register a touch inside the Colombian penalty area during the first half.

However, they showed resilience after the break and created history when Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup goal. Another defeat would leave them on the brink of elimination, making Tuesday's encounter a must-win fixture as they look to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Starting 11

Portugal starting 11: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo. Joao Felix, Pedro Neto

Uzbekistan starting 11: Abduvohid Nematov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Rustam Ashurmatov, Behruzon Karimov, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Odiljon Xamrobekov, Azizjon Ganiev, Otabek Shukurov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev; Eldor Shomurodov

FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal vs Uzbekistan live telecast:

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Uzbekistan will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal vs Uzbekistan live streaming:

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Uzbekistan will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 here