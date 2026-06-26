Road to Round of 32: How teams from 12 groups reached Fifa WC knockouts

After the 48 teams began their Fifa World Cup 2026 campaign, the best 32 teams are set to move to the knockout round, with the Brazil vs Japan match on June 29 expected to add much-needed anticipation to the tournament. As of June 26, 13 teams have qualified for the Round of 32, which will begin with the South Africa vs Canada match on June 29 at 12:30 AM IST. The Brazil vs Japan match will be played later the same day at 10:30 PM IST.

Fifa World Cup 2026: How teams qualified for round of 32

With 48 teams spread across 12 groups, the race to the Round of 32 has not been limited to group winners and runners-up. The eight best third-placed teams also move into the knockout stage, turning even the final fixtures of several groups into survival matches.

Some teams have taken the direct route. Mexico, Switzerland, Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands have topped completed groups. Others, such as Canada, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Japan, have moved through as runners-up. Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite finishing third in Group B, have also found a way into the Round of 32 through the third-place route.

In other groups, the final round is still carrying major weight. France and Norway are already through from Group I, Argentina have qualified from Group J, Colombia have advanced from Group K, and the United States are strongly placed in Group D. But several second-place and third-place spots remain alive, and it will be finalised by Sunday morning, according to Indian Standard Time.

How qualification works

Under the 48-team format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify directly for the Round of 32. They are joined by the eight best third-placed teams.

That means 24 teams qualify automatically from first and second place, while eight more come through the third-place table.

How best third-placed teams are ranked

The 2026 World Cup has 12 groups.

The top two teams from each group qualify automatically for the Round of 32.

The eight best third-placed teams also advance to the knockout round.

Since third-placed teams come from different groups, they are ranked separately.

The eight best third-placed teams are decided by:

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Fair play score

Fifa World Ranking

Confirmed and likely Round of 32 picture so far Group Current status of Group stage matches Teams through / leading route Key note Group A Complete Mexico, South Africa Mexico topped the group with three wins; South Africa finished second Group B Complete Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina Switzerland topped; Canada edged Bosnia on tiebreakers for second, but Bosnia are through as a third-placed side Group C Complete Brazil, Morocco Brazil topped the group; Morocco finished second after an unbeaten campaign Group D Complete United States and Australia United States topoed the group, Australia finished second; Paraguay can qualify as best third-placed side Group E Complete Germany, Ivory Coast Germany topped despite losing to Ecuador; Ivory Coast finished second Group F Complete Netherlands, Japan Netherlands finished first; Japan took second after going unbeaten Group G Final round pending Egypt, Iran, Belgium in race Egypt lead, but Iran and Belgium remain in contention Group H Final round pending Spain lead; Uruguay and Cape Verde alive Spain are in control, but final matches will decide top two Group I Final round pending France, Norway Both are through; their final match decides top spot Group J Final round pending Argentina through; Austria-Algeria fight for second Argentina have qualified and are strongly placed to finish top Group K Final round pending Colombia through; Portugal need a point Colombia have qualified; Portugal face Colombia for top spot Group L Final round pending England, Ghana, Croatia in race England and Ghana lead, but Croatia remain alive

Group A: Mexico perfect, South Africa survive late pressure

Mexico made the cleanest statement in Group A. They beat South Africa 2-0, edged South Korea 1-0 and then defeated Czechia 3-0 to finish with nine points, six goals scored and none conceded.

South Africa took the longer road. After losing to Mexico, they drew 1-1 with Czechia and then beat South Korea 1-0 in their final match. That result pushed them into second place and into the Round of 32.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Group A points table Rank Team Pts GD Status 1 Mexico 9 6 Qualified as group winners 2 South Africa 4 -1 Qualified as runners-up 3 South Korea 3 -1 Third-place hope 4 Czechia 1 -4 Eliminated

Group B: Switzerland top, Canada edge Bosnia; Bosnia still advance

Switzerland finished Group B unbeaten, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and Canada 2-1 after opening with a draw against Qatar. That gave them seven points and top spot.

Canada finished second with four points, helped by a 6-0 win over Qatar. Bosnia and Herzegovina also ended on four points, but Canada stayed ahead on tiebreakers. Bosnia, however, remained strong enough to qualify through the third-place route.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Group B team rankings Rank Team Pts GD Status 1 Switzerland 7 4 Qualified as group winners 2 Canada 4 5 Qualified as runners-up 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 -1 Qualified via third-place route 4 Qatar 1 -8 Eliminated

Group C: Brazil and Morocco unbeaten

Brazil recovered from a 1-1 draw against Morocco by beating Haiti 3-0 and Scotland 3-0. They finished level with Morocco on seven points but topped the group on goal difference.

Morocco also went unbeaten, drawing with Brazil before beating Scotland and Haiti. Scotland finished third with three points, while Haiti ended without a point.

Football World Cup 2026 Group C leaderboard Rank Team Pts GD Status 1 Brazil 7 6 Qualified as group winners 2 Morocco 7 3 Qualified as runners-up 3 Scotland 3 -3 Third-place hope 4 Haiti 0 -6 Eliminated

Group D: United States in control; second-place race still alive

The United States took charge early in Group D with wins over Paraguay and Australia. Those results gave them a strong path to the Round of 32 before the final round.

Australia and Paraguay entered the last set of matches in a direct race for second place, while Turkey needed a win and favourable results to stay alive. The final Group D picture depends on the completion of Turkey vs United States and Paraguay vs Australia.

Football World Cup 2026 Group D leaderboard Team Position before final/live round Qualification position United States Strongly placed In control of top spot Australia In race Chasing second place Paraguay In race Chasing second place or third-place route Turkey Under pressure Needed win and help

Group E: Germany top despite Ecuador shock

Germany began with a 7-1 win over Curacao and followed it with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast. Their final-match defeat to Ecuador did not stop them from topping Group E.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador and Curacao to finish second. Ecuador ended third with four points after beating Germany, but their knockout hopes depend on the third-place table.

Football World Cup 2026 Group E leaderboard Rank Team Pts GD Status 1 Germany 6 6 Qualified as group winners 2 Ivory Coast 6 2 Qualified as runners-up 3 Ecuador 4 0 Third-place hope 4 Curacao 1 -8 Eliminated

Group F: Netherlands top, Japan unbeaten

The Netherlands moved through Group F without defeat. They drew 2-2 with Japan, crushed Sweden 5-1 and then beat Tunisia 3-1 to finish on seven points.

Japan also went unbeaten, taking five points from three matches. Sweden, despite opening with a 5-1 win over Tunisia, slipped to third after losing to the Netherlands and drawing with Japan.

Football World Cup 2026 Group F leaderboard Rank Team Pts GD Status 1 Netherlands 7 6 Qualified as group winners 2 Japan 5 4 Qualified as runners-up 3 Sweden 4 0 Third-place hope 4 Tunisia 0 -10 Eliminated

Group G: Egypt lead, but Iran and Belgium remain alive

Group G remains open going into the final round. Egypt lead after drawing with Belgium and beating New Zealand. Iran have two draws, while Belgium also remain unbeaten but have only two points.

The final matches — New Zealand vs Belgium and Egypt vs Iran — will decide the top two and the third-place position.

Football World Cup 2026 Group G leaderboard Team Current points What they need Egypt 4 Avoid defeat vs Iran to stay in control Iran 2 Beat Egypt to qualify automatically Belgium 2 Beat New Zealand and hope the other result helps New Zealand 1 Must beat Belgium and depend on other results

Group H: Spain ahead, but Uruguay and Cape Verde can still move

Spain lead Group H after drawing with Cape Verde and beating Saudi Arabia 4-0. Uruguay and Cape Verde remain alive on two points each, while Saudi Arabia still have one point.

The final round — Uruguay vs Spain and Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia — will decide the direct qualifiers.

Football World Cup 2026 Group H leaderboard Team Current points What they need Spain 4 Avoid defeat to secure direct qualification Uruguay 2 Beat Spain to qualify automatically Cape Verde 2 Beat Saudi Arabia and hope the Spain-Uruguay result helps Saudi Arabia 1 Must beat Cape Verde and depend on other results

Group I: France and Norway through, top spot left to decide

France and Norway have already qualified from Group I with two wins each. France beat Senegal and Iraq, while Norway beat Iraq and Senegal.

Their final match will decide the group winner. Senegal and Iraq cannot finish in the top two, but the winner of their final match may still hope for a third-place route.

Football World Cup 2026 Group I leaderboard Team Current points Status France 6 Qualified Norway 6 Qualified Senegal 0 Can only chase third-place hope Iraq 0 Can only chase third-place hope

Group J: Argentina through; Austria and Algeria face shootout

Argentina are through after beating Algeria and Austria. With six points from two matches, the defending champions are strongly placed to finish top.

Austria and Algeria meet in the final round in a direct fight for second place. Jordan, after two defeats, cannot finish in the top two.

Football World Cup 2026 Group J leaderboard Team Current points Status Argentina 6 Qualified Austria 3 Draw or win vs Algeria helps direct route Algeria 3 Need win vs Austria for top-two finish Jordan 0 Eliminated from top-two race

Group K: Colombia through, Portugal nearly there

Colombia became the first team from Group K to qualify after beating Uzbekistan and DR Congo. Portugal moved to four points after drawing with DR Congo and beating Uzbekistan 5-0.

Colombia vs Portugal will decide the group winner. Portugal need a point to qualify automatically. DR Congo and Uzbekistan remain alive only through difficult final-day routes.

Football World Cup 2026 Group K leaderboard Team Current points Status Colombia 6 Qualified Portugal 4 Need a point to qualify automatically DR Congo 1 Must beat Uzbekistan and hope for help Uzbekistan 0 Must beat DR Congo and depend on third-place rankings

Group L: England, Ghana and Croatia still in play

England and Ghana are in strong positions, but Group L is not fully settled. England beat Croatia and drew with Ghana. Ghana beat Panama before holding England. Croatia revived their campaign by beating Panama after losing to England.

The final round — Panama vs England and Croatia vs Ghana — will decide who advances directly.

Football World Cup 2026 Group L leaderboard Team Current points Status England 4 In strong position Ghana 4 In strong position Croatia 3 Must beat Ghana to force direct qualification Panama 0 Need a win and major help

Confirmed Round of 32 matches so far Date (Time in IST) Match June 29 (12:30 AM IST) South Africa vs Canada June 29 (10:30 PM IST) Brazil vs Japan June 30 (6:30 AM IST) Netherlands vs Morocco July 2 (5:30 AM IST) United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

(This copy will be updated after the completion of matches of Group D, G, H, I, J, K, L matches till June 28 morning)