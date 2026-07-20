Ronaldo to Neymar: Players who have made their last World Cup appearance

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be remembered not only for Spain's dramatic triumph over Argentina in the final but also as the tournament that signalled the end of an era. As football prepares for the next World Cup in 2030, several players who shaped the modern game have bid farewell to the sport's biggest stage.

Four of the game's biggest names — Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Manuel Neuer and Guillermo Ochoa — have either confirmed that the tournament was their last World Cup or announced the end of their international careers following their teams' elimination.

While big names such as Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil van Dijk and many others have not yet announced the end of their journeys, given the age they will be at the time of the 2030 World Cup, they have likely graced the World Cup stage for the final time.

In this article, we take a look at players who have already confirmed their final World Cup appearances, as well as players who are likely to have played their last World Cup match. But which players have made the list? Take a look.

Players who made their final World Cup appearance:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup ended in Dallas after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. Moments after the defeat, the 41-year-old confirmed that the 2026 edition had been his final World Cup, ending months of speculation over whether he would attempt one final campaign in 2030.

"I go with a clear conscience," Ronaldo said after the match, adding that he had given everything for Portugal and was proud of the nation's achievements during his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 and became the first men's player to score in six different FIFA World Cups. Across six editions, he helped Portugal reach the semi-finals in 2006, the quarter-finals in 2022 and the Round of 16 on three occasions. Although the World Cup trophy eluded him, he finished as one of the competition's greatest performers.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 233 International Goals 146 Position Forward World Cups Appeared In 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish 4th Place (2006)

Neymar Jr (Brazil)

Neymar's emotional international career came to an end after Brazil's shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. The forward, who had battled injuries for nearly three years before making the squad, announced his retirement from international football moments after the loss.

"It is now over," Neymar said after Brazil's elimination, confirming that the World Cup had been his final appearance for the Seleção.

Neymar Jr Neymar represented Brazil at four FIFA World Cups, beginning with the home tournament in 2014. His memorable performances in Brazil were cut short by a back injury in the quarter-finals, while he also featured in Russia in 2018, Qatar in 2022 and the expanded 2026 tournament. He retires as Brazil's all-time leading scorer and one of the country's finest attacking players.

Neymar Jr’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 130 International Goals 80 Position Forward World Cups Appeared In 4 (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish 4th Place (2014)

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Manuel Neuer's remarkable international journey concluded after Germany's penalty-shootout defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32. Following the match, the 40-year-old confirmed that it had been his final appearance for the national team, bringing an end to one of the greatest goalkeeping careers in football history.

Manuel Neuer Neuer made his World Cup debut in South Africa in 2010 and became Germany's undisputed No. 1. He won the Golden Glove as Germany lifted the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and revolutionised the goalkeeping position with his aggressive "sweeper-keeper" style. Between 2010 and 2026, he featured in five World Cups.

Manuel Neuer’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 124 International Goals 0 Position Goalkeeper World Cups Appeared In 5 (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish Winner (2014)

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

Guillermo Ochoa became one of only a handful of players to appear at six FIFA World Cups when he represented Mexico in 2026. The veteran goalkeeper later confirmed that the tournament would be his final appearance on football's biggest stage, ending one of the longest World Cup careers in history.

Guillermo Ochoa Ochoa first travelled to the World Cup in Germany in 2006 and went on to become synonymous with Mexico's performances at the tournament. His stunning displays against Brazil in 2014 and Germany in 2018 remain among the most iconic goalkeeping performances in recent World Cup history. Across two decades, he became one of Mexico's greatest-ever internationals.

Guillermo Ochoa’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 153 International Goals 0 Position Goalkeeper World Cups Appeared In 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish Round of 16 (2014, 2018, 2026) ALSO READ: Who is Ferran Torres? The striker who fired Spain to second World Cup title

Players who have likely played their last World Cup match

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi came within one victory of ending his World Cup career on the highest note before Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final. At 39, the Argentine captain produced another memorable campaign, guiding the defending champions to back-to-back finals.

Although Messi has not announced his retirement from international football, he admitted after the final that he would take time before making a decision on his future. By the time the next World Cup arrives in 2030, he will be 43, making another appearance highly unlikely.

Lionel Messi (PIC: Reuters) Messi made his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old in Germany in 2006 and went on to become one of the greatest players in the tournament's history. He reached the 2014 final, lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022 and became one of the few players to feature in six World Cups. His career includes some of the most iconic moments in World Cup history, from his first goal against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006 to leading Argentina to glory in 2022.

Lionel Messi’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 207 International Goals 125 Position Forward World Cups Appeared In 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish Winner (2022)

Luka Modrić (Croatia)

Luka Modrić once again carried Croatia's midfield at the age of 40, but the Vatreni were eliminated by Portugal in the Round of 32. Although the Ballon d'Or winner has not announced his retirement, he will be 44 during the 2030 World Cup, making another appearance improbable.

Luka Modrić Modrić made his World Cup debut in 2006 and captained Croatia during the nation's greatest footballing era. He led them to the 2018 final, where they finished runners-up to France, and followed it up with a third-place finish in 2022. His consistency across five World Cups cemented his place among the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Luka Modrić’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 194 International Goals 28 Position Midfielder World Cups Appeared In 5 (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish Runner-up (2018)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Belgium once again fell short of ending their wait for a major international trophy despite reaching the quarter-finals. Kevin De Bruyne, who turned 35 during the tournament, continued to orchestrate Belgium's midfield but could not prevent a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain.

While he has made no retirement announcement, De Bruyne will be 39 in 2030.

Kevin De Bruyne The midfielder featured in four World Cups, helping Belgium finish third in Russia in 2018, their best-ever World Cup result. Widely regarded as one of the finest playmakers of his generation, De Bruyne became the face of Belgium's golden era.

Kevin De Bruyne’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 115 International Goals 36 Position Midfielder World Cups Appeared In 4 (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish 3rd Place (2018)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Virgil van Dijk captained the Netherlands for a third consecutive World Cup, but the Oranje bowed out to Morocco in the Round of 32 after a penalty shootout. At 35, the defender remains one of football's elite centre-backs, but another World Cup appearance at 39 appears a long shot.

Virgil van Dijk Van Dijk missed the 2018 World Cup after the Netherlands failed to qualify before making his debut in Qatar in 2022. He captained the side again in 2026 and established himself as one of the finest defenders of his generation.

Virgil van Dijk’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 96 International Goals 13 Position Defender World Cups Appeared In 2 (2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish Quarter-finals (2022)

Casemiro (Brazil)

Casemiro returned to Brazil's World Cup squad after missing parts of the previous international cycle, but the five-time champions' campaign ended in disappointment against Norway in the Round of 16. By 2030, the midfielder will be 38, and Brazil are expected to transition towards a younger core.

Casemiro Casemiro represented Brazil at three World Cups and scored memorable goals, including the winner against Switzerland in Qatar in 2022. He formed one of the world's most formidable midfield combinations alongside Neymar and others during Brazil's recent era.

Casemiro’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 91 International Goals 10 Position Midfielder World Cups Appeared In 3 (2018, 2022, 2026) Best World Cup Finish Quarter-finals (2018, 2022)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah finally returned to football's biggest stage after Egypt qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament. However, Egypt were eliminated in the group stage despite Salah's efforts. At 34, he will be 38 in 2030.

Mohamed Salah After making his World Cup debut in Russia in 2018 while carrying a shoulder injury, Salah had to wait eight years for another appearance after Egypt missed qualification in 2022. He finally returned in 2026, providing one of the tournament's biggest stories for African football.

Mohamed Salah’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 115 International Goals 67 Position Forward World Cups Appeared In 2 (2018, 2026) Best World Cup Finish Round of 16 (2026)

Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut owed much to veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who captained the side during their maiden appearance. At 40, the goalkeeper inspired one of the tournament's biggest underdog stories before Cape Verde were edged out by Argentina in the Round of 32.

Vozinha (Pic: Reuters) The 2026 tournament marked Vozinha's first and likely only World Cup. While he lacks the decorated résumé of the other players on this list, his role in taking Cape Verde to the global stage secured him a special place in the country's football history.

Vozinha’s international career at a glance

Category Record International Appearances 94 International Goals 0 Position Goalkeeper World Cups Appeared In 1 (2026) Best World Cup Finish Round of 32 (2026)

The changing of the guard

Whether or not Lionel Messi, Luka Modrić, Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil van Dijk, Casemiro, Mohamed Salah and Vozinha officially retire from international football, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is likely to be remembered as their final appearance on the biggest stage.

Along with the confirmed farewells of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Manuel Neuer and Guillermo Ochoa, their departures signal the end of one of football's greatest generations.

The spotlight now shifts to a new wave of stars led by Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz and Pedri, who are expected to define the road to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.