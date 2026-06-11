Rs 799 to watch Fifa World Cup on Zee5: Five things fans must know

For Indian football fans, the Fifa World Cup 2026 will come with a new ritual: not just picking a team, but picking a plan.

Zee5 has put digital access to the tournament behind a dedicated subscription pack, with the entry-level Fifa World Cup plan priced at Rs 799. For a country where the 2022 edition was streamed free, the shift marks a sharper test of football’s paying audience in India.

The tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will feature 48 teams and 104 matches. India will not be among them, but that has rarely stopped Indian fans from turning the World Cup into a month-long festival of borrowed loyalties, late-night debates and emotional investment in Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, France, Germany, England or whichever side carries the romance of the moment.

This time, however, the viewing experience may be shaped as much by price, timing and weather as by Messi, Mbappe or Ronaldo.

Rs 799 entry price changes the World Cup habit

The first hurdle is cost. Zee5’s three-month Fifa World Cup plan is priced at Rs 799, making it the effective digital entry point for viewers who want to stream the tournament live.

For serious fans, the price may be acceptable because the World Cup comes once in four years and offers more than a month of live football. But for casual viewers, especially those used to free sports streaming, the paywall could make the tournament less impulsive and more selective.

World Cup access comes at a premium Zee5 has introduced two dedicated subscription plans for the Fifa World Cup 2026: a quarterly Fifa World Cup 2026 + All Access pack priced at Rs 799 and an annual version costing Rs 1,699. With these plans, fans can watch and stream the Fifa World Cup 2026 on up to three devices simultaneously. This could change viewing behaviour. Instead of tuning in for every big fixture, many fans may choose only marquee matches, highlights, replays or social media clips. The subscription model will test whether football’s popularity in India can convert into paid digital consumption at scale.

For most football fans, the quarterly pack is likely to be the preferred option as it covers the duration of the tournament while also providing access to Zee5's entertainment catalogue. However, the plan includes advertisements, meaning viewers will not get an entirely uninterrupted streaming experience.

ALSO READ: Fifa's biggest payday: The economics behind Football World Cup 2026 The pricing also raises the cost of entry for casual fans. Unlike previous tournaments that were available through broader OTT offerings, viewers will have to make a separate purchase to access World Cup matches on Zee5, potentially limiting viewership among those unwilling to pay for a short-term sports subscription.

No 4K stream may disappoint premium viewers

The viewing experience will also come with a ceiling. Zee5’s Fifa World Cup live stream is listed in Full HD, or 1080p, not 4K.

That may not matter much for mobile-first users, but it could disappoint fans watching on large-screen televisions, especially those who remember the 2022 World Cup being available in 4K. For a tournament built on spectacle — packed stadiums, night lights, sharp kits and sweeping camera work — picture quality is part of the experience.

The absence of 4K may not stop loyal football fans from watching, but it could soften the premium feel of a paid World Cup stream.

Telecom bundles may not rescue viewers

Another concern for users is whether existing bundled OTT subscriptions will cover the tournament. Zee5’s help page says the Fifa World Cup 2026 is not part of partner bundles and requires a separate upgrade.

That means customers who receive Zee5 through telecom, broadband or third-party OTT packages may still need to buy the dedicated Fifa pack to watch live matches.

For viewers, this creates a second friction point. Many Indian users have grown used to getting streaming apps through mobile recharge plans, broadband bundles or aggregator platforms. The World Cup, however, appears to sit outside that comfort zone.

Odd hours may hurt cafes and watch parties

The geography of the 2026 World Cup poses another challenge. With matches being played in North America, many games will fall late at night or in the early hours in India.

That timing could split the audience. Committed fans may stay awake for live action, but casual viewers may wait for highlights. Cafes, pubs and community screenings may also struggle to make the most of the tournament if key matches clash with closing hours, work routines or weekday fatigue.

ALSO READ: Indian markets love FIFA World Cup, shows data. Will 2026 be different? This is where the 2026 edition differs sharply from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the time difference was far kinder to Indian audiences. In India, football’s cafe culture thrives when matches fall into late evening slots. A 12.30 am or 3.30 am kick-off is a different proposition.

Weather and weak India connect could dampen the mood

The World Cup will also be vulnerable to weather. Matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico could face summer heat, thunderstorms or heavy rain, raising the possibility of delays or disruptions.

For Indian fans planning screenings or watch parties, especially around outdoor venues, the weather story may not be limited to host cities. Monsoon conditions in India could also affect crowd turnout at cafes, fan parks or public gatherings.

There is also the larger emotional question: with India not in the tournament, who will Indian fans back?

The answer is likely to be familiar. Argentina will draw strong support because of Lionel Messi and its defending champion status. Portugal will have Cristiano Ronaldo loyalists. Brazil will remain a sentimental favourite. France, England, Spain and Germany will attract fans who follow European football closely.

In that sense, India may not have a team at the World Cup, but Indian fans will still have plenty of reasons to choose sides.