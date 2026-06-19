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South Africa keeps World Cup hopes alive with 1-1 draw against Czechia

Mokoena, who was caught on camera with tears rolling down his cheeks during the pre-game national anthem, stepped up to the penalty spot and sent his shot low past Czechia goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

South Africa stay alive in the FIFA WC 2026

South Africa stay alive in the FIFA WC 2026

AP Atlanta
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 3:27 AM IST

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Teboho Mokoena started the game with tears in his eyes and finished it with a smile on his face after converting a second-half penalty in South Africa's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Thursday at the World Cup.

Thapelo Maseko's long range shot late in the match caught the hand of Pavel Sulc in the area.

Mokoena, who was caught on camera with tears rolling down his cheeks during the pre-game national anthem, stepped up to the penalty spot and sent his shot low past Czech Republic goalkeeper Matej Kovar in the 83rd minute.

Michal Sadilek had given the Czechs the lead in the sixth minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexandr Sojka played in Sadilek and he slid a shot past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. 

 

Both teams lost their opening matches, and both knew another setback would seriously hinder their chances of reaching the round of 32.

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South Africa faced some strong criticism following its 2-0 loss to co-host Mexico, which raised the prospect of the country extending its run of never having advanced to the knockout phase of a World Cup - even as host in 2010.

The Czechs lost to South Korea 2-1 in their opening game.

Both teams still have a chance to advance to the round of 32 from Group A. South Africa will next face South Korea on Wednesday, while the Czech Republic will take on Mexico at the same time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 3:27 AM IST

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