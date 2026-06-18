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South Africa to appeal Zwane's WC ban, citing Messi's foul vs Algeria

South Africa coach Hugo Broos wants to appeal midfielder Themba Zwane's three-match ban for a red card at the World Cup, citing Lionel Messi in his reasoning.

South Africa's Zwane red card to be appealed

South Africa's Zwane red card to be appealed

AP Atlanta
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 5:41 AM IST

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South Africa coach Hugo Broos wants to appeal midfielder Themba Zwane's three-match ban for a red card at the World Cup, citing Lionel Messi in his reasoning.

Zwane was given one of the three red cards in the opening game of the World Cup on Thursday, when Mexico beat South Africa 2-0.

Speaking Wednesday, Broos noted Messi avoided punishment for what appeared to be a foul in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday as evidence of what he believes was an unfair sanction by the FIFA disciplinary committee.

Zwane was sent off in the 84th minute in Mexico City for hitting Roberto Alvarado in the face. Standard punishment is a one-match suspension, but FIFA said Wednesday it had increased the sanction because it was deemed serious foul play. 

 

The suspension means Zwane would not be able to play again until the round of 16 if South Africa advances that far.

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"I think the, the red card, is too severe. I saw back the situation where Themba got the red card. I don't think it was a red card," Broos said. "When I see what happened yesterday with Messi, then I don't agree."  Slow motion replays showed Messi's studs catch Algeria captain Aissa Mandi's on the calf in Argentina's win, but it went unpunished. Messi ended up scoring a hat trick in the match.

Zwane was sent off after his challenge went to a video review.

"I think there was not even a VAR with Messi," Broos said. "I don't want Messi to get a red card because that player has to be on the pitch and you, you saw yesterday what a wonderful player he is. But, yeah, what is the difference here?"  South Africa plays the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday. A loss for either team would move them closer to elimination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 5:40 AM IST

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