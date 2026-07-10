Spain vs Belgium LIVE SCORE World Cup, QF: Belgium up against resilient Spain; Kickoff at 12:30 AM
Belgium now faces its toughest challenge yet. Spain enters the contest on an outstanding run of form, having lost only three of Luis de la Fuente's 46 matches in charge and remaining unbeaten,
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Spain and Belgium meet in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium tonight, with a place in the semifinals on the line. While both European sides have reached the last eight, their journeys to this stage have been markedly different.
Spain recovered impressively from an early setback against Cabo Verde, winning four consecutive matches without conceding a single goal. Under Luis de la Fuente, La Roja have combined defensive solidity with attacking quality, emerging as one of the tournament favorites. Their backline has been exceptional, allowing the fewest expected goals in the competition, while a midfield packed with creativity and the attacking threat of Lamine Yamal have made them a formidable outfit.
Belgium, on the other hand, has endured a turbulent campaign. After an inconsistent group stage in which they managed just one victory, they produced a remarkable turnaround by defeating Senegal to reach the knockout rounds. They then built on that momentum with a commanding 4-1 win over the United States in the round of 16, showing significant improvement in attack.
However, Belgium now faces its toughest challenge yet. Spain enters the contest on an outstanding run of form, having lost only three of Luis de la Fuente's 46 matches in charge and remaining unbeaten in regulation time for 35 consecutive games. Their defensive record at this World Cup has been flawless, with five straight clean sheets.
Belgium will need a near-perfect performance to upset the European champions. If Spain maintains its defensive discipline and Lamine Yamal can influence the game in the final third, La Roja will be confident of ending their long wait for a World Cup semifinal appearance and taking another step toward a second world title.
Spain vs Belgium predicted lineups
Spain predicted lineup: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal
Belgium predicted lineup: Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live telecast: The QF clash between Spain vs Belgium will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live streaming: The QF clash between Spain vs Belgium will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.
11:44 PM
Spain vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Line-ups out!
Spain XI: Unai Simon; Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Alex Baena; Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal
Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, Nayhan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Charles de Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku
Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, Nayhan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Charles de Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku
11:37 PM
Spain vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Spain recovering well in the course of the tournament!
Spain recovered impressively from an early setback against Cabo Verde, winning four consecutive matches without conceding a single goal.
11:30 PM
Spain vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Can Belgium tackle Euro champions Spain?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter0final encounter between Belgium and Spain. European champions Spain take on another European heavyweight Belgium for a place in the semis tonight. Kickoff at 12:30 AM
Topics : FIFA World Cup
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 11:27 PM IST