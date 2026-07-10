Spain vs Belgium LIVE SCORE World Cup, QF: Belgium up against resilient Spain; Kickoff at 12:30 AM

Spain and Belgium meet in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium tonight, with a place in the semifinals on the line. While both European sides have reached the last eight, their journeys to this stage have been markedly different.

Spain recovered impressively from an early setback against Cabo Verde, winning four consecutive matches without conceding a single goal. Under Luis de la Fuente, La Roja have combined defensive solidity with attacking quality, emerging as one of the tournament favorites. Their backline has been exceptional, allowing the fewest expected goals in the competition, while a midfield packed with creativity and the attacking threat of Lamine Yamal have made them a formidable outfit.

Belgium, on the other hand, has endured a turbulent campaign. After an inconsistent group stage in which they managed just one victory, they produced a remarkable turnaround by defeating Senegal to reach the knockout rounds. They then built on that momentum with a commanding 4-1 win over the United States in the round of 16, showing significant improvement in attack.

However, Belgium now faces its toughest challenge yet. Spain enters the contest on an outstanding run of form, having lost only three of Luis de la Fuente's 46 matches in charge and remaining unbeaten in regulation time for 35 consecutive games. Their defensive record at this World Cup has been flawless, with five straight clean sheets.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC final resale prices touch nearly $11.5 million on FIFA marketplace Belgium will need a near-perfect performance to upset the European champions. If Spain maintains its defensive discipline and Lamine Yamal can influence the game in the final third, La Roja will be confident of ending their long wait for a World Cup semifinal appearance and taking another step toward a second world title.

Spain vs Belgium predicted lineups

Spain predicted lineup: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Belgium predicted lineup: Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live telecast: The QF clash between Spain vs Belgium will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live streaming: The QF clash between Spain vs Belgium will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.