Switzerland's Embolo goes to US embassy after travel denied ahead of WC

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo applied for an urgent visa at the United States embassy in Bern on Wednesday, one day after he was denied boarding the team's flight to the World Cup because of a criminal conviction.

The Swiss soccer federation at the team's training camp in San Diego confirmed why Embolo's travel approval to the U.S. had been put under review Tuesday. He has a conviction that became binding this year.

Embolo was charged after an altercation in Basel city center in 2018 and his guilty verdict was upheld at appeal last September. The verdict was finalized in April, just weeks before Embolo was due to travel to the U.S. for the third World Cup of his career.

"The embassy's inquiries focused specifically on whether any physical violence had been involved. This was not the case," the Swiss soccer body said. "Breel and the team are now awaiting approval so that he can travel to San Diego and join the squad as soon as possible." Switzerland starts its World Cup campaign on June 13 against Qatar at the San Francisco 49ers' stadium in Santa Clara.

The Swiss then play Bosnia-Herzegovina in Inglewood, California and finish Group B against tournament co-host Canada in Vancouver on June 24.

The 29-year-old Embolo is set to be Switzerland's first-choice striker and has scored 24 goals in 86 internationals.