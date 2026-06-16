The Vozinha's story: Cape Verde's goalie who kept Spanish strikers at bay

Denying the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal is a daunting task for any goalkeeper. Doing it at the age of 40, on your country's FIFA World Cup debut, is the stuff of football folklore. Yet that was precisely what Cape Verde's veteran goalkeeper Vozinha achieved on Monday, producing seven crucial saves to help the tiny Atlantic island nation hold former world champions Spain to a remarkable 0-0 draw.

As the final whistle echoed around the stadium, the man who had frustrated one of football's most gifted attacking units collapsed into tears near his goalpost. For the world, it was the moment Cape Verde announced itself on football's biggest stage. For Vozinha, it was the culmination of a journey spanning four decades, five countries, nine clubs and countless setbacks.

Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha making an excellent save vs Spain in Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo: Reuters A nation of half a million shocks a football giant

Cape Verde is not supposed to be here.

The African island nation, located nearly 570 kilometres off the western coast of Africa between Senegal and Mauritania, has a population of barely half a million people. Until recently, qualification for the FIFA World Cup seemed an impossible dream.

Spain, meanwhile, arrived at the tournament as one of the favourites. The 2010 world champions dominated possession, launched 27 attempts at goal and introduced Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal from the bench in search of a breakthrough.

None of it mattered.

Standing between Spain and victory was a goalkeeper whose story is as remarkable as the result itself.

The goalkeeper named after his grandparents

The starting line-up on Cape Verde's World Cup debut looked ordinary until one name appeared.

Vozinha.

Not Josimar Jose Evora Dias, the name on his birth certificate.

Vozinha.

The nickname has followed him throughout his football career and, in Portuguese Creole, is linked to his grandparents, the people who raised him while his father served in the military and his mother worked.

“The nickname is because of my grandparents. I grew up with them as my father was in the military and my mother was working,” Vozinha told FIFA.

Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha. Photo: Reuters Ironically, the nickname almost never survived beyond his childhood.

“Nobody in Cape Verde knew me by that name. But I didn’t like it at first, it drove me crazy. But when I arrived in Angola, there was another goalkeeper named Josimar. So I said, ‘I’m not going to put Josimar II on my shirt.’ And if everyone knew me as Vozinha in Cape Verde, that’s what was going to stick.”

The name stayed. So did the resilience.

Street football, bruises and rebellion

Long before he was frustrating Spanish superstars, Vozinha was a small boy growing up on São Vicente island.

Football was played on the streets. The opponents were bigger, older and tougher.

He rarely backed down.

“In my neighborhood, the boys were much older. And I always played in the street, getting beaten up a lot. Well, I was also very good with my feet, I was competitive and rebellious, I didn't like to lose. I took a lot of hits,” he told FIFA.

The bruises became part of his education.

Many future footballers dream of glamorous academies and professional contracts. Vozinha's classroom was the street, where survival often mattered as much as skill.

Vozinha. Photo: Reuters A late bloomer chasing an impossible dream

Unlike many World Cup stars, Vozinha's professional career did not begin in his teens.

He did not turn professional until his mid-twenties.

Overlooked by coaches in his younger years because of his size, he eventually benefited from a late growth spurt that opened doors previously closed to him.

His first major break came in Angola with Progresso. From there he became football's travelling goalkeeper, playing across five countries and representing nine clubs.

His journey took him through Angola, Cyprus, Slovakia, Moldova and Portugal. Today, he plays for Chaves in Portugal's second division.

There were no superstar contracts. No Champions League nights. No headlines.

Just persistence.

The dream that almost ended

The World Cup story nearly never happened.

Vozinha became Cape Verde's first-choice goalkeeper in 2012 and went on to establish himself as one of the most important figures in the national team's history.

Yet there was a moment when he considered walking away.

After losing his place during a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, retirement crossed his mind.

“It was a very hard time,” he told Goalkeeper.com. “I was thinking of stopping with the national team. All my team-mates talked to me, they encouraged me to stay because of the World Cup. I stayed because of that, because it was my dream, the dream of all of us.”

The dream kept him going.

And at the age of 40, it finally rewarded him.

Tears after the greatest night

The most emotional moment came after the match.

While supporters celebrated what many regarded as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, Vozinha stood alone near his goal and cried.

The tears were not only for football.

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and they could not be there,” Vozinha said after the game. “They passed away. My mum could not be here either because of a visa issue, and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time.”

His grandparents, who shaped his childhood, were gone.

His mother, who had sacrificed so much, could not witness the biggest moment of his career.

The emotion became impossible to contain.

Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha. Photo: Reuters From 50,000 followers to global fame

Before the Spain match, Vozinha's social media following stood at around 50,000.

By the time he completed his post-match media duties, the figure had surged into the millions.

Football's biggest stage had discovered a new cult hero.

But fame was never what drove him.

“We work in life to have moments like this,” Vozinha said. “I am 40 now but I was not a professional until I was 25. This is a reward for all this journey.

“I would tell 18-year-old Vozinha to be really proud of himself. He worked a lot. To be honest, I never dreamt of stuff like this when I was a kid, but after this game I can tell my younger version that it was all worth it.”

More than a draw

For many neutrals, Cape Verde's goalless draw against Spain was simply the first major upset of the 2026 World Cup.

For Cape Verde, it was validation.

For Vozinha, it was redemption.

And for football, it was another reminder that the World Cup remains the greatest storyteller in sport.

A goalkeeper who did not become a professional until 25. A man who almost retired before qualification. A player representing a tiny island nation of half a million people.

Against Spain, he did not score a goal or produce a viral dribble.

He simply stood his ground.

Sometimes, that is enough to make history.