The World Cup's business divide: FIFA cashes in, host cities pay the price

The first-ever 48-team World Cup has rewritten the commercial playbook. Expanded from 64 to 104 matches, the tournament has created more broadcast hours, sponsorship inventory and ticketing opportunities than any previous edition.

The result is expected to help Fifa complete its 2023-26 commercial cycle with revenues approaching $13 billion, making it the richest four-year period in the governing body’s history.

Yet, beyond packed stadiums and record television audiences, the financial picture is less straightforward. While Fifa, broadcasters and global sponsors emerged as the biggest winners, several host cities, hotel operators and local businesses questioned whether the expected economic windfall fully materialised.

As the biggest World Cup ever staged came to an end, it raised a familiar question: Who truly profits from hosting football’s biggest tournament?

Fifa’s billion-dollar business model

The Fifa World Cup is the financial engine of world football, generating revenue through broadcasting rights, sponsorships, hospitality, ticket sales and licensing. The expansion to 48 teams has made that model even more lucrative.

After earning a record $7.57 billion during the Qatar 2022 commercial cycle, Fifa expects revenues to approach $13 billion across the 2023-26 cycle.

Broadcasting remains the governing body’s biggest revenue source, contributing around 45 per cent of total income, with the expanded format adding 40 matches, more television inventory, sponsorship assets and millions of extra tickets. Fifa says those revenues are reinvested into global football through programmes such as Fifa Forward, which supports infrastructure and grassroots development.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup final: Keralam declares holiday for schools, colleges Critics, however, argue that while Fifa controls most of the tournament’s revenue streams, host governments and cities continue to bear much of the financial burden of staging the event, including security, transport and venue operations.

Broadcasting fuels Fifa’s revenues

If the World Cup is Fifa’s most valuable commercial asset, television remains its biggest customer.

The expanded tournament delivered broadcasters something increasingly rare in modern media: A six-week event capable of attracting massive live audiences across continents. With 104 matches instead of 64, broadcasters gained 40 additional premium broadcasts, creating more advertising inventory and greater opportunities to monetise one of the world’s few truly global sporting events.

In the United States, FOX reportedly paid $485 million for the broadcasting rights and sought to maximise returns through premium advertising. Industry estimates suggested that a 30-second commercial during the World Cup coverage sold for between $200,000 and $300,000, with prices reportedly rising to as much as $750,000 during the US matches and the latter stages of the tournament.

Even hydration breaks introduced during matches became additional commercial windows, allowing broadcasters to sell more advertising inventory without extending the tournament calendar.

For Fifa, the expanded format reinforced why broadcasting rights remain the foundation of its business model.

If broadcasters were among the World Cup’s biggest winners, global brands were not far behind. For sponsors, football’s biggest tournament offers something few others can: Weeks of uninterrupted global visibility, billions of cumulative viewers and the chance to associate their products with the world’s most popular sport.

The host city dilemma

While Fifa’s commercial partners celebrated record revenues, the financial equation looked markedly different for host cities. Hosting the World Cup extends far beyond providing stadiums. Municipal governments shoulder the costs of security, policing, transport, emergency services, crowd management and temporary infrastructure, while Fifa retains ownership of the tournament’s most lucrative commercial assets.

The 2026 World Cup highlighted that imbalance. In the US, the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated $625 million in grants to support security across the 11 American host cities. Toronto estimated its hosting costs at around $380 million, while officials in Foxborough projected public safety expenses of nearly $7.8 million for matches at Gillette Stadium.

Supporters argue that such spending should be viewed as an investment because of tourism, international exposure and infrastructure improvements. Economists, however, remain divided, with studies of previous World Cups repeatedly finding that the benefits are unevenly distributed and difficult to measure over the long term.

Mixed fortunes for local businesses

While Fifa has long promoted the World Cup as a driver of local economic growth, the 2026 tournament delivered mixed results for businesses. Restaurants, sports bars and souvenir shops near stadiums and official Fifa Fan Festivals generally benefited from increased footfall, but many businesses outside those areas struggled to attract customers.

Hotel associations in Canada reported bookings below expectations despite Vancouver hosting multiple matches, while surveys in the US found that nearly 80 per cent of hotel operators experienced weaker-than-expected demand.

Around two-thirds of hotels in New York also reported softer occupancy, and several operators in Seattle described the tournament as a “non-event” for business.

Road closures, security restrictions and changing visitor movement meant that the economic gains were concentrated around official World Cup zones rather than being shared across the wider local economy.

Does hosting really pay?

The debate over the World Cup’s economic legacy has long divided economists and policymakers. While governments justify hosting bids through tourism, job creation and global exposure, critics question whether those benefits outweigh the substantial public investment required.

For the 2026 tournament, Fifa estimated a global economic impact of around $41 billion, including approximately $17 billion for the US and nearly 185,000 jobs, arguing that an expanded World Cup benefits both football and host economies.

Independent economists, however, remain sceptical. Studies of previous tournaments suggest official forecasts often overstate long-term gains by overlooking public expenditure, temporary employment and displaced tourism. Both the 1994 World Cup in the US and Brazil 2014 sparked debate after economic returns fell short of expectations. Ultimately, for host cities, success is measured not by packed stadiums or television audiences, but by whether the infrastructure, tourism and investment generated by the tournament deliver lasting value beyond the final whistle.

Overall does not mean for all

The commercial success of the 2026 Fifa World Cup is likely to reinforce Fifa’s belief that bigger tournaments generate bigger business. It is, therefore, little surprise that discussions over expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams have already surfaced, with Fifa president Gianni Infantino saying the proposal deserves consideration.

Host nations, however, may draw different lessons. While the US, Canada and Mexico successfully staged the biggest World Cup in history, the tournament also highlighted the financial challenges of hosting a mega sporting event.