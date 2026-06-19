Tori Penso leads historic all-women refereeing team at FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup witnessed another landmark moment on Thursday as an all-women refereeing team took charge of the Group A encounter between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium.

Referee Tori Penso, alongside assistant referees Kathryn Nesbitt and Brooke Mayo, became only the second all-female on-field officiating crew to oversee a men's World Cup match. The appointment also marked the first time an entirely American refereeing trio officiated a men's World Cup fixture.

Their selection continues FIFA's efforts to increase representation at the highest level of the sport and follows the trailblazing example set at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when France's Stephanie Frappart, Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina became the first all-women refereeing team to officiate a men's World Cup match.

Tori Penso: From Marketing Professional to World Cup Referee

Leading the historic crew was Tori Penso, whose journey into officiating began as a teenager in Florida.

Initially taking up refereeing at the age of 14 as a way to earn extra income, Penso later established a successful career in digital marketing and also worked as a university lecturer. Despite balancing multiple professional commitments, she steadily climbed through football's officiating ranks.

Her breakthrough came in 2020 when she became the first woman in nearly two decades to referee a Major League Soccer match. After receiving her FIFA badge in 2021, Penso was selected for some of football's biggest events, including the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final and the Paris Olympic Games.

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Kathryn Nesbitt: The Scientist Who Chose Football

Assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt brings one of the most unique stories in international football.

Before becoming a full-time official, Nesbitt built an academic career in science. She earned a doctorate in analytical chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and worked in research and teaching, focusing on neurological and brain-related studies.

Her passion for officiating eventually led her away from academia and into professional football.

Since earning FIFA accreditation in 2016, Nesbitt has officiated at multiple Women's World Cups and Olympic tournaments. She also made history in Qatar four years ago when she became the first woman to serve as an assistant referee in a men's World Cup knockout-stage match during England's Round of 16 encounter against Senegal.

Brooke Mayo: Breaking Barriers Beyond Football

Completing the trio was Brooke Mayo, whose football journey has included playing, coaching and officiating.

The Texas native played collegiate football before working as a physical education teacher and high-school coach. She later transitioned fully into refereeing and quickly established herself among the top officials in the United States.

Mayo joined FIFA's international refereeing panel in 2018 and has since worked at major tournaments, including the Women's World Cup, Olympic Games and FIFA Club World Cup.

Her achievements were recognised in 2025 when she received U.S. Soccer's Female Referee of the Year award.

Mayo's appointment in Atlanta also carried broader significance. She became the first openly gay match official to officiate a men's FIFA World Cup fixture, representing an important milestone for LGBTQ+ visibility in international football.

A Historic Step Forward

The trio are already familiar with making history together. In 2023, they became the first American officiating team to work a FIFA World Cup final when they oversaw the Women's World Cup title match between Spain and England.

They added another milestone in 2025 by becoming the first all-female crew to officiate the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final.

Now, their appointment at FIFA World Cup 2026 adds another chapter to that journey, highlighting the growing role of women in elite football officiating and showcasing how the sport continues to evolve on its biggest stage.