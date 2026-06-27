FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Final leap for R32: Uruguay 0-0 Spain in 1st half
Spain heads into the contest in a commanding position after following up a scoreless draw in its opening match with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Group H reaches its conclusion with one of the marquee fixtures of the group stage as Spain faces Uruguay at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan on Friday.
Spain heads into the contest in a commanding position after following up a scoreless draw in its opening match with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. A win will guarantee top spot in the group, while even a draw should be enough unless Cabo Verde records a big-margin victory over Saudi Arabia in the other Group H clash.
Uruguay, meanwhile, has left itself with work to do. Consecutive draws against Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde mean Marcelo Bielsa's side must beat Spain to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32. A draw could still see La Celeste progress, either by finishing second depending on the other result or as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.
History also favours Spain. The two sides first met at the 1950 FIFA World Cup, and Uruguay has not beaten La Roja in any of their previous 10 meetings, with Spain enjoying the upper hand over the decades.
Can Uruguay produce an upset?
Uruguay has struggled to find rhythm during the tournament, producing underwhelming displays in both of its group games. Concerns over consistency and squad depth have raised questions about whether Bielsa's men can rise to the occasion against one of Europe's strongest teams.
Spain, by contrast, appears to be gathering momentum. The return of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has added another dimension to an already dangerous attack, while Luis de la Fuente's side enters the match unbeaten in its last 12 outings and without a defeat in regulation time over the past two years.
With confidence growing inside the Spanish camp and qualification within touching distance, La Roja will be aiming to finish the group stage on a high, while Uruguay faces a must-deliver evening in its bid to keep its World Cup campaign alive.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay vs Spain: Starting 11
Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur; Agustín Canobbio, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araújo. Spain XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Mikel Merino, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay vs Spain live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Uruguay and Spain will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay vs Spain live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Uruguay and Spain will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
Check all the live updates of the June 27 matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 here.
5:54 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Spain winning the midfield battles!
So far it has been al Spain in the midfield with Rodri and Pedri circulating the ball really well on both the flanks as we went past the 20th minute.
5:45 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Spain survive a scare!
A rare mispass by Spain almost cost them a goal but the defense responded well to the scare in the 13th minute.
5:40 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Spain on the prowl!
Spain have got multiple corners as they try to take the lead on the night in the first 10 minutes.
5:34 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Kickoff in Guadalajara!:
Spain begin the encounter in Guadalajara as both sides look to end the group stage on a high.
5:30 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Minutes' silence for Venezuela!
Both sets of players gather at the centre circle to observe a minute of silence for the victims of the deadly earthquake in Venezuela
5:18 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: National anthems done!
The national anthems are done as we are just moments ago from the kick off now in the Mexican City
5:15 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from kickoff in Guadalajara now as the players finish their warm-ups.
5:00 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Uruguay desperate for 3 points!
Uruguay head into their final Group H fixture facing a far more demanding situation. Marcelo Bielsa's men are still searching for their first victory after consecutive draws against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, leaving them on two points. A win over Spain would secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32, while anything less would leave their fate dependent on results elsewhere and the ranking of third-placed teams.
4:50 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Spain coming in hot!
Spain head into the contest in stronger form, leading Group H with four points after opening their campaign with a draw against Cape Verde before registering an emphatic win over Saudi Arabia. Sitting atop the standings, La Roja need only avoid defeat to book their place in the Round of 32, with a point also likely to be enough to secure first place in the group depending on the outcome of the other fixture.
4:42 AM
Uruguay vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Lamine to strike again?
After a brilliant World Cup debut by Lamine Yamal against Saudi Arabia, the young sensation would be looking to double his tally tonight against a more tougher side in Uruguay. A win would ensure top spot for them as well.
Topics : FIFA World Cup
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 4:24 AM IST