FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Final leap for R32: Uruguay 0-0 Spain in 1st half

Group H reaches its conclusion with one of the marquee fixtures of the group stage as Spain faces Uruguay at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan on Friday.

Spain heads into the contest in a commanding position after following up a scoreless draw in its opening match with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. A win will guarantee top spot in the group, while even a draw should be enough unless Cabo Verde records a big-margin victory over Saudi Arabia in the other Group H clash.

Uruguay, meanwhile, has left itself with work to do. Consecutive draws against Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde mean Marcelo Bielsa's side must beat Spain to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32. A draw could still see La Celeste progress, either by finishing second depending on the other result or as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

ALSO READ: FIH Pro League: India defeat Pakistan 7-1, register biggest win of campaign History also favours Spain. The two sides first met at the 1950 FIFA World Cup, and Uruguay has not beaten La Roja in any of their previous 10 meetings, with Spain enjoying the upper hand over the decades.

Can Uruguay produce an upset?

Uruguay has struggled to find rhythm during the tournament, producing underwhelming displays in both of its group games. Concerns over consistency and squad depth have raised questions about whether Bielsa's men can rise to the occasion against one of Europe's strongest teams.

Spain, by contrast, appears to be gathering momentum. The return of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has added another dimension to an already dangerous attack, while Luis de la Fuente's side enters the match unbeaten in its last 12 outings and without a defeat in regulation time over the past two years.

With confidence growing inside the Spanish camp and qualification within touching distance, La Roja will be aiming to finish the group stage on a high, while Uruguay faces a must-deliver evening in its bid to keep its World Cup campaign alive.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay vs Spain: Starting 11

Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur; Agustín Canobbio, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araújo. Spain XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Mikel Merino, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay vs Spain live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Uruguay and Spain will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay vs Spain live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Uruguay and Spain will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the June 27 matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 here.