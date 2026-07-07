USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Last 16: Can USA spring an upset on Belgium? Kickoff at 5:30 AM

The United States will look to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2002 when it faces Belgium in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field in Seattle. The match is a little overshadowed with the involvement of Folarin Balogun who will be available after a controversial suspended red card ban FIFA has allotted to the player.

ALSO READ: Haaland-led WC run is stirring up soccer pride for Norway fans everywhere The USMNT has been one of the tournament’s surprise performers, defeating Paraguay and Australia in the group stage before comfortably dispatching Bosnia & Herzegovina 2–0 in the previous round. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has scored at least twice in every match and arrives full of confidence, backed by a passionate home crowd.

Belgium, however, remains a dangerous opponent despite an inconsistent campaign. The Red Devils struggled in draws with Egypt and Iran and were pushed to the brink by Senegal before staging a dramatic 3–2 comeback victory to stay alive in the tournament. Historically, Belgium has dominated this fixture, winning six straight meetings against the United States, including a 5–2 victory in March and a 2–1 extra-time triumph in the 2014 World Cup.

With a place in the last eight and a potential showdown with Spain or Portugal on the line, the USMNT has a chance to rewrite history, while Belgium will hope its experience and individual quality finally produce a complete performance.

USA vs Belgium predicted lineups

USA predicted lineup: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic.

Belgium predicted lineup: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live telecast: The last 16 clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live streaming: The last 16 clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.