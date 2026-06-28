Why Iran's World Cup controversy is about more than just football

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was always expected to be remembered for its unprecedented scale. Expanded to 48 teams and spread across three host nations, it promised to redefine football's biggest tournament.

Instead, as the group stage nears its conclusion, conversations have increasingly drifted away from the football itself.

Travel fatigue, cross-border logistics, visa complications, scheduling concerns and the challenges of staging a tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada have all emerged as recurring talking points.

Now, Iran captain Mehdi Taremi has added another chapter to that growing list of concerns.

"A disaster World Cup"

Following Iran's 1-1 draw against Egypt that left the Asian side waiting anxiously to discover whether they would progress as one of the best third-placed teams, Taremi launched a scathing attack on FIFA and president Gianni Infantino.

"It is a disaster World Cup; a disaster," the striker said.

His criticism was not directed at footballing matters but at the logistical hurdles Iran believes it has faced throughout the competition.

According to Taremi, promises made by FIFA after Iran's opening match never materialised, while the squad spent much of the tournament battling travel schedules rather than preparing for opponents.

A tournament built on movement

Unlike previous editions hosted within one nation, the 2026 World Cup requires teams to constantly navigate one of the world's largest sporting footprints.

For Iran, those challenges became even more complicated.

Originally planning to establish their base camp in Tucson, Arizona, the team instead relocated to Tijuana in Mexico following heightened political tensions between Iran and the United States.

That decision meant every group-stage fixture required cross-border travel into the United States before immediately returning to Mexico after matches.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 third-placed teams: Final-day scenarios for Round of 32 spots While FIFA has repeatedly promoted the benefits of hosting across North America, Iran argue the arrangement left them at a competitive disadvantage.

Missing staff, missing recovery

Travel was only part of the problem.

Several members of Iran's logistical and recovery staff reportedly failed to obtain U.S. visas, leaving the squad without key personnel responsible for player welfare throughout the tournament.

"We don't have our logistic people here," Taremi said.

"We love Mexico and the people in Tijuana, but as professional players in a professional competition, it isn't right."

Modern international tournaments increasingly rely on extensive backroom teams handling everything from recovery sessions to nutrition and tactical analysis.

Operating without those resources, Iran believe, affected their ability to compete on equal terms.

Coach joins the criticism

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei echoed his captain's frustration, accusing tournament co-host the United States of placing unnecessary obstacles in front of his team.

According to Ghalenoei, Iran were denied the opportunity to arrive in the U.S. well before the tournament began, limiting both physical preparation and acclimatisation.

"The host country treated us very unfairly," he said.

He urged FIFA to ensure future World Cup hosts prevent similar situations, arguing no team should face logistical disadvantages before a ball has even been kicked.

Another debate for FIFA

Iran's complaints arrive at a time when FIFA is already facing questions about the operational complexity of the expanded World Cup.

The introduction of 48 teams has increased the number of matches, expanded travel requirements and stretched organisational resources across multiple countries and time zones.

While supporters have praised the atmosphere and competitive balance, coaches and players have repeatedly highlighted concerns over recovery periods, long-distance travel and scheduling.

Iran's experience has become the latest example cited by critics who believe football risks becoming secondary to logistical planning.

Football heartbreak follows logistical frustration

Iran's campaign ended with even more disappointment. Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Egypt that would have secured automatic qualification.

VAR ruled the goal out for offside. Instead of celebrating progression, Iran were left waiting on results elsewhere while reflecting on what they considered an uphill battle throughout the tournament.

"We have to fight against everything here," Taremi remarked.

Whether or not Iran ultimately reaches the knockout rounds, the episode has added fresh scrutiny to an already evolving debate.

The expanded World Cup has delivered more nations, more matches and more stories than ever before.

But alongside the football, it has also exposed the enormous logistical challenge of staging a tournament across three countries—raising questions FIFA may have to answer long after the final whistle of the 2026 World Cup.