Will Neymar play in Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Morocco?

Brazil will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign without one of their biggest stars, as Neymar is unavailable for the Group C clash against Morocco.

The experienced forward remains sidelined due to a calf injury, forcing head coach Carlo Ancelotti to leave him out of Brazil's opening fixture. While his absence against Morocco had been anticipated, questions remain over when the Seleção's iconic No. 10 will be ready to return.

Injury Recovery Delays Neymar's Return

Neymar's road back to fitness has taken longer than initially expected.

The 34-year-old picked up a calf injury while representing Santos in a league match against Coritiba on May 17. Early assessments described the problem as swelling in the muscle, but further examinations after he joined Brazil's World Cup camp revealed a more significant grade-two injury.

Although Neymar has participated in certain training activities and worked individually with the squad, he has yet to complete full-intensity sessions. Brazil's coaching staff have therefore opted against rushing him back into competitive action.

Why Brazil Chose Not to Take Risks

With a long tournament ahead, Brazil are prioritising Neymar's recovery rather than gambling on an early return.

Carlo Ancelotti has consistently stressed the importance of having the forward available later in the competition, even if that means missing the opening stages. The Italian coach believes Neymar can still play a decisive role once fully fit and is unwilling to jeopardise his condition by accelerating the rehabilitation process.

As a result, Brazil approached their opener against Morocco without one of the most influential players in their squad.

Could Neymar Return During the Group Stage?

Attention has now shifted to Brazil's second group match against Haiti.

While there is optimism that Neymar's condition will improve over the coming days, his availability for that fixture remains uncertain. Match fitness and playing rhythm are considered the biggest concerns after spending several weeks away from competitive action.

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Brazil Still Possess Plenty of Firepower

Even without Neymar, Brazil remain one of the strongest attacking sides in the tournament.

Players such as Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha provide Ancelotti with multiple attacking options capable of deciding matches at the highest level.

That depth has allowed Brazil to be patient with Neymar's recovery and focus on the bigger picture rather than a single group-stage encounter.

A Tournament, Not a One-Match Decision

Brazil's decision to keep Neymar in the World Cup squad highlights how highly they value his potential impact.

The objective is not to have him available for one specific match but to ensure he can contribute when the tournament reaches its decisive stages.

For now, Brazil's supporters will have to wait a little longer to see their star forward return to the World Cup stage, but the Seleção remain hopeful that Neymar will still have a major role to play in North America.