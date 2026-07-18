Years of planning power Spain into the FIFA World Cup 2026 final showdown

Spain reaching the World Cup final is still something of a novelty, given this is just the second time the country has gotten this far. Rodri sees it as the culmination of years building to this point.

Winning the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024 set the foundation for the success the team has achieved over the past several weeks. An even bigger challenge awaits against defending champion Argentina on Sunday, and Spain's captain wants his teammates to be more eager to win than scared to lose.

"We've been gradually growing," Rodri said Friday. "We have to keep doing the same things we're doing because it has been a process for all five years." Spain has only allowed one goal through its first seven games, including a 2-0 win over France in the semifinals. Since a stunning opening draw against Cape Verde, La Roja has outscored its opponents 13-1.

"Our goal when we got to this World Cup was to win the trophy, and we were convinced that we could achieve this," Rodri said. "We've shown that this national team has been able to defeat great opponents." The path to the final included Mikel Merino breaking a tie and scoring late in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. It has also including stifling defense and nine saves from goalkeeper Unai Simon.

But Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner as the best player in the world, bristled at the notion that Spain has just one defined brand and expressed a belief about handling any kind of style.

"I don't think you've seen the same Spain across all the matches," the 30-year-old midfielder said. "I think Sunday's match will be quite different, as it will be a more physical one and we must be prepared. And I believe if we are known for something in this national team is that we know how to play different games based on the moment. So, we can adapt to having to defend, counterattacking, to attacking. We are a very complete team, and that is why we are here." Sixteen years removed from Spain winning the World Cup for the first time, Rodri thinks the determination of that group can be an inspiration. But he is far more focused on the individual and team development that has sparked this run to the final.

"We can even do it better," Rodri said. "I think against France, we do one of the best games we ever done as a team. But against Argentina, I think we have to rise a level because they are the champions. And I'm really confident that we can do it." Spain coach insists Lamine Yamal is OK Lamine Yamal getting spotted at practice with his left thigh wrapped has caused plenty of concern about the 19-year-old budding star's status. Coach Luis de la Fuente downplayed those worries when asked repeatedly about Yamal, who took a hit to that thigh against France.

"Today he participated in the training with the other teammates, and he is fine," de la Fuente said. "He is fine. He is in optimal condition." Yamal, who was photographed as a baby alongside Lionel Messi in 2007, is considered the potential heir apparent to the title as the best player in the world. This final could be a passing-of-the-torch moment, but Yamal's coach does not want his player thinking like that.

"Lamine has to be Lamine," de la Fuente said. "Messi is and one-of-a-time-in-history player, and he's an example, a role model for youth and younger players: his attitude, his behavior. At his age, he's playing such a spectacular competition at the World Cup. I insist Lamine has to be Lamine Yamal himself, and the best way we can support him is by helping him be the person we know today because he has a great potential, a great future." Not much is making de la Fuente nervous The difficulty level, the threat of smoke in the air and the quality of the pitch are not bothering de la Fuente. Returning to New Jersey after doing a news conference and other media obligations in New York was very much on his mind Friday.

"I am nervous because we are going back by helicopter," he said. "I'm serious. We got here by helicopter, and we have to take the helicopter to go back and that makes me really anxious. About everything else, I'm calm. I'm lucky enough to be in this situation, and I insist, we just want to enjoy this amazing moment.