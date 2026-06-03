Yildiz to Nico Paz: Young players to watch out for during FIFA WC 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will once again bring global icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the spotlight. Both legends are set to feature in their sixth World Cup, adding another chapter to their remarkable international careers.

However, every World Cup also introduces a new generation of stars to the global audience. From highly-rated teenagers to emerging talents already making waves in Europe's top leagues, several young players could use the tournament as their breakout moment.

Here are 10 youngsters who could light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 -

Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye)

After missing the World Cup for 24 years, Kenan Yildiz will carry enormous expectations for Türkiye.

The versatile attacker has already established himself at Juventus, winning domestic silverware and earning recognition as one of the brightest young players in Europe. Capable of operating as a winger or attacking midfielder, Yildiz is expected to be a key creative force for his country.

Nico Paz (Argentina)

Often viewed as a potential successor to Messi in Argentina's midfield, Nico Paz arrives at the World Cup after an outstanding campaign in Italy.

The attacking midfielder impressed with goals and assists for Como, showcasing his ability to dictate play, create chances and influence matches from multiple positions in attack.

Rayan (Brazil)

Brazil's latest wonderkid, Rayan, has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons.

The winger earned a senior national-team call-up under Carlo Ancelotti and has already shown his potential on the international stage. After helping Vasco da Gama domestically, he adapted quickly to life in the Premier League and heads into the World Cup with growing confidence.

Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

At just 18 years old, Gilberto Mora has already become one of Mexico's most exciting prospects.

The attacking midfielder made history as one of the youngest goalscorers in Liga MX and quickly progressed through the national-team ranks. Calm under pressure and technically gifted, Mora could become one of the breakout stars of the tournament on home soil.

Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast)

Few young players have generated as much excitement in Europe as Yan Diomande.

ALSO READ: Champions League return drives Manchester United's financial growth The explosive winger enjoyed a sensational season in Germany, combining pace, direct dribbling and end product. His performances helped establish him as one of the Bundesliga's most feared young attackers heading into the World Cup.

Nico O'Reilly (England)

A product of the Manchester City academy, Nico O'Reilly has developed into a versatile option capable of playing in midfield or defence.

His ability to contribute goals, assists and tactical flexibility makes him an intriguing option for England as they chase World Cup glory.

Lennart Karl (Germany)

Germany's next midfield sensation could be Lennart Karl.

The Bayern Munich youngster has impressed with his creativity, dribbling and attacking instincts. Despite his age, Karl has already shown he can perform at the highest level and could become an important player for Germany's future.

Luka Vuskovic (Croatia)

Standing at 1.93 metres, Luka Vuskovic combines physical dominance with impressive technical ability.

The Croatian centre-back emerged as one of the Bundesliga's standout young defenders and is already attracting attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs. His aerial presence could make him a key figure for Croatia.

Keisuke Goto (Japan)

Japan's World Cup squad is packed with talent, but Keisuke Goto could provide a surprise spark.

The towering striker has impressed in Belgium with his finishing ability and creative contributions. Despite limited international experience, Goto offers Japan a different attacking dimension.

Ali Jasim (Iraq)

Iraq's return to the World Cup after four decades will be powered by a new generation led by Ali Jasim.

Comfortable on either wing or through the middle, the 22-year-old has already gained experience across multiple countries and competitions. His versatility and flair could make him one of the tournament's most exciting under-the-radar talents.

A New Generation Ready for the Spotlight

While Messi and Ronaldo prepare for what could be their final World Cup appearances, players like Yildiz, Paz, Mora, Diomande and Rayan represent football's next generation.

The FIFA World Cup has always been a stage where future superstars are born. In 2026, these 10 young talents will be hoping to announce themselves to the worl