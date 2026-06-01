Zee Media to telecast 2026 FIFA World Cup in India after landmark deal

The dark clouds surrounding the broadcast future of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India have finally cleared, with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. on Monday securing an eight-year media rights agreement with FIFA.

The landmark deal gives Zee access to some of football's biggest global events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030, FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 and several youth and futsal tournaments through 2034.

While the FIFA-Zee deal has been finalised, the exact valuation of the agreement is still unknown. However, as per earlier media reports, it is expected to be around $30-35 million.

FIFA World Cup 2026 headlines landmark deal

The biggest attraction of the agreement is the FIFA World Cup 2026, which kicks off on June 12 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Zee will bring football's showpiece event to Indian audiences through its television channels and digital platform Zee5.

ALSO READ: Visa problems force South Africa to postpone Mexico trip for FIFA World Cup The broadcaster has also secured rights for the FIFA World Cup 2030, ensuring a long-term association with the sport's premier event. The acquisition comes after months of speculation over which media company would emerge as FIFA's partner in India ahead of the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Rights portfolio extends till 2034

Apart from the men's World Cup, Zee has acquired rights to a host of FIFA competitions across different categories. The package includes the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup from 2026 to 2030.

The broadcaster will also showcase every edition of the FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup and FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup from 2026 to 2034. The agreement covers the FIFA Men's U-20 World Cups in 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033, along with the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cups in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034.

Additionally, Zee has secured rights for the FIFA Futsal Men's World Cups in 2028 and 2032 and the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cups in 2029 and 2033. The package also includes FIFA documentary and original content for Indian audiences.

Zee strengthens sports ambitions

The agreement comes shortly after Zee launched four dedicated sports channels, underlining its intent to strengthen its presence in the sports broadcasting ecosystem.

Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka indicated that football's appeal across regions and demographics makes it a strong long-term investment. He suggested that Zee has focused on acquiring properties that combine immediate relevance with future growth potential and believes the FIFA partnership will help unlock greater value from the sport while supporting the company's growth objectives.

The company expects the deal to strengthen its subscriber base across television and digital platforms while creating opportunities to attract new advertisers and audiences.

FIFA eyes growth in India

FIFA views India as a strategically important market due to its young population and growing interest in football. FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai suggested that Zee's extensive broadcast reach and digital ecosystem would play a significant role in expanding the sport's footprint across the country.

He indicated that the broadcaster's understanding of local audiences and multi-platform capabilities would help bring FIFA competitions to fans across every region of India, further strengthening football's presence in one of the world's largest media markets.

Matches to be available across TV and digital platforms

All events covered under the agreement will be broadcast across Zee's sports channels and streamed on Zee5. The company plans to offer viewers an immersive viewing experience across platforms, including coverage in multiple languages.