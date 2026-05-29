Zee nears FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights deal in India: Reports

The race for the Indian broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 appears to be nearing its conclusion, with Zee Entertainment reportedly closing in on a deal to secure the rights for football’s biggest global event.

According to media reports, Zee and FIFA are currently in advanced negotiations, with an official announcement expected as early as this weekend. The broadcaster had confirmed on May 26 that discussions with FIFA were ongoing, and the talks have reportedly progressed significantly in recent days.

Deal reportedly valued at $30-35 million

Reports suggest the proposed agreement is valued at approximately $30-35 million, a figure considerably lower than earlier expectations for the tournament's Indian media rights. FIFA is understood to have revised its valuation after receiving lower-than-anticipated bids from interested broadcasters.

ALSO READ: Will Neymar be fit to play Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Morocco? The rights process has been underway since July 2025 and involved several rounds of negotiations with multiple media companies before Zee emerged as the leading contender. The deal is expected to be completed once the remaining payment-related formalities are finalised.

Rivals withdraw from bidding process

JioStar was initially considered the frontrunner to acquire the rights after its predecessor, Viacom18, held the Indian subcontinent rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, reports indicate that JioStar's final offer was around $20 million, leading the company to step away from negotiations.

Sony Pictures Networks India and Doordarshan were also linked with the bidding process but reportedly chose not to submit final offers. Their withdrawal has strengthened Zee's position and left it as the likely destination for the tournament's Indian broadcast rights.

Major boost for Zee's sports ambitions

Securing the FIFA World Cup would mark one of Zee's most significant moves in the sports broadcasting market in recent years. The network has primarily focused on entertainment and general programming, while maintaining a relatively limited presence in premium sports rights acquisitions.

The addition of football’s marquee event would significantly expand Zee’s sports portfolio and provide a major platform to strengthen its position in the competitive Indian sports broadcasting landscape.

Why the rights value declined

Industry observers have pointed to several factors behind the reported decline in the value of the rights package compared to the 2022 edition. These include the depreciation of the Indian rupee, a softer advertising market, restrictions on gaming-related advertising, and broader economic challenges.

The merger of Disney Star and Reliance-owned Viacom18 to create JioStar also reduced competition in the bidding process. In addition, the 2026 FIFA World Cup's North American hosting arrangement presents a scheduling challenge for Indian broadcasters, with many matches set to be played late at night in India.

FIFA close to completing Asian broadcast sales

Once the Indian agreement is officially completed, FIFA will reportedly have only one major Asian market remaining without a broadcast arrangement for the tournament. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to begin on June 11 and will be the first edition of the competition featuring 48 teams.

The conclusion of the Indian rights negotiations would represent another significant milestone in FIFA's global broadcast sales programme ahead of the tournament.