Hockey World Cup 2026 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming
The Indian men's hockey team has been placed in a challenging group alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, England and Wales for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to take place from August 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium. The women’s event will begin on August 15 with Australia taking on Japan, while the men’s event will commence on August 16, pitching India against Wales.
The Indian men’s hockey team has been placed in a challenging group alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, England and Wales. The draw ceremony, held at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, also saw the Indian women’s team grouped with China, England and South Africa in Pool D.
Both Indian teams will play their group-stage matches in the Netherlands, as confirmed by the International Hockey Federation. With 16 teams participating in both men’s and women’s competitions, the tournament promises high-intensity action featuring the world’s top hockey nations.
Reigning men’s champions Germany, who defeated Belgium in the 2023 final in Bhubaneswar, have been drawn in Pool B alongside Belgium, France and Malaysia.
When will India vs Pakistan match take place?
One of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament, i.e. the Group D clash of the men’s event between India and Pakistan, is scheduled for August 19 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.
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Hockey World Cup 2026: Venues
- Wagener Stadium, Netherlands
- Stade Justin Peeters, Belgium
Hockey World Cup 2026: Teams (Pool-wise)
Men’s event:
- Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
- Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)
- Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)
- Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)
Women’s event:
- Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
- Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)
- Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)
- Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)
Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule
Men’s event
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Aug 15 2026
|India vs Wales
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|4:30 PM
|Aug 15 2026
|Germany vs Malaysia
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|6:00 PM
|Aug 15 2026
|England vs Pakistan
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|10:30 PM
|Aug 15 2026
|Belgium vs France
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|12:30 AM
|Aug 16 2026
|Australia vs Ireland
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|3:00 PM
|Aug 16 2026
|Spain vs South Africa
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|6:00 PM
|Aug 16 2026
|Netherlands vs New Zealand
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|7:30 PM
|Aug 16 2026
|Argentina vs Japan
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|10:30 PM
|Aug 17 2026
|Pakistan vs Wales
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|4:00 PM
|Aug 17 2026
|France vs Malaysia
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|5:30 PM
|Aug 17 2026
|India vs England
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|6:30 PM
|Aug 17 2026
|Germany vs Belgium
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|12:00 AM
|Aug 18 2026
|New Zealand vs Japan
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|1:00 PM
|Aug 18 2026
|Spain vs Australia
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|5:30 PM
|Aug 18 2026
|Ireland vs South Africa
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Aug 18 2026
|Argentina vs Netherlands
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|9:30 PM
|Aug 19 2026
|England vs Wales
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|4:00 PM
|Aug 19 2026
|Pakistan vs India
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|6:30 PM
|Aug 19 2026
|France vs Germany
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Aug 19 2026
|Belgium vs Malaysia
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|12:00 AM
|Aug 20 2026
|Australia vs South Africa
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|2:30 PM
|Aug 20 2026
|New Zealand vs Argentina
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|4:00 PM
|Aug 20 2026
|Ireland vs Spain
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Aug 20 2026
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|9:30 PM
|Aug 21 2026
|Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|2:30 PM
|Aug 21 2026
|Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool B
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|5:30 PM
|Aug 21 2026
|First Pool C vs Second Pool B
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Aug 22 2026
|First Pool B vs Second Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|12:00 AM
|Aug 22 2026
|Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|1:30 PM
|Aug 22 2026
|Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|4:30 PM
|Aug 22 2026
|First Pool A vs Second Pool B
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|7:30 PM
|Aug 22 2026
|First Pool D vs Second Pool A
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|10:30 PM
|Aug 23 2026
|Fourth Pool B vs Fourth Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|3:00 PM
|Aug 23 2026
|Third Pool B vs Third Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|6:00 PM
|Aug 23 2026
|First Pool B vs First Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|9:00 PM
|Aug 24 2026
|Second Pool B vs Second Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|12:00 AM
|Aug 24 2026
|Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|1:00 PM
|Aug 24 2026
|Third Pool A vs Third Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|4:00 PM
|Aug 24 2026
|Second Pool A vs Second Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|6:30 PM
|Aug 24 2026
|First Pool A vs First Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|9:30 PM
|Aug 28 2026
|Third Pool G vs Third Pool H
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|1:00 PM
|Aug 28 2026
|Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|2:30 PM
|Aug 28 2026
|Second Pool G vs Second Pool H
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|4:00 PM
|Aug 28 2026
|First Pool G vs First Pool H
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|5:30 PM
|Aug 28 2026
|Third Pool E vs Third Pool F
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|6:30 PM
|Aug 28 2026
|Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Aug 28 2026
|First Pool E vs Second Pool F
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|9:30 PM
|Aug 29 2026
|First Pool F vs Second Pool E
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|12:00 AM
|Aug 30 2026
|Third-place playoff
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|5:30 PM
|Aug 30 2026
|Final
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|8:00 PM
Women’s event
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Aug 15 2026
|Australia vs Japan
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:30
|Aug 15 2026
|Germany vs Scotland
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|15:00
|Aug 15 2026
|Netherlands vs Chile
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|19:30
|Aug 15 2026
|Argentina vs USA
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|21:00
|Aug 16 2026
|England vs South Africa
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:30
|Aug 16 2026
|China vs India
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|16:30
|Aug 16 2026
|Belgium vs New Zealand
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|21:00
|Aug 17 2026
|Chile vs Japan
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:00
|Aug 17 2026
|USA vs Scotland
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|14:30
|Aug 17 2026
|Germany vs Argentina
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|20:30
|Aug 17 2026
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|21:30
|Aug 18 2026
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|14:30
|Aug 18 2026
|England vs China
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|16:00
|Aug 18 2026
|India vs South Africa
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|18:30
|Aug 19 2026
|Spain vs Belgium
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|00:00
|Aug 19 2026
|Chile vs Australia
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:00
|Aug 19 2026
|Argentina vs Scotland
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|14:30
|Aug 19 2026
|USA vs Germany
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|17:30
|Aug 19 2026
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|21:30
|Aug 20 2026
|China vs South Africa
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:00
|Aug 20 2026
|New Zealand vs Spain
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|17:30
|Aug 20 2026
|India vs England
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|18:30
|Aug 21 2026
|Belgium vs Ireland
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|00:00
|Aug 21 2026
|Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:00
|Aug 21 2026
|Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|16:00
|Aug 21 2026
|First Pool D vs Second Pool A
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|18:30
|Aug 21 2026
|First Pool A vs Second Pool B
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|21:30
|Aug 22 2026
|Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool D
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|15:00
|Aug 22 2026
|Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|18:00
|Aug 22 2026
|First Pool C vs Second Pool B
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|21:00
|Aug 23 2026
|First Pool B vs Second Pool C
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|00:00
|Aug 23 2026
|Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:30
|Aug 23 2026
|Third Pool A vs Third Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|16:30
|Aug 23 2026
|First Pool A vs First Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|19:30
|Aug 23 2026
|Second Pool A vs Second Pool D
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|22:30
|Aug 24 2026
|Fourth Pool C vs Fourth Pool B
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|14:30
|Aug 24 2026
|Third Pool C vs Third Pool B
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|17:30
|Aug 24 2026
|Second Pool A vs Second Pool D
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|20:30
|Aug 25 2026
|First Pool C vs First Pool B
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|00:00
|Aug 27 2026
|Third Pool G vs Third Pool H
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|13:00
|Aug 27 2026
|Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|14:30
|Aug 27 2026
|Second Pool G vs Second Pool H
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|16:00
|Aug 27 2026
|First Pool G vs First Pool H
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|17:30
|Aug 27 2026
|Third Pool E vs Third Pool F
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|18:30
|Aug 27 2026
|Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|20:30
|Aug 27 2026
|First Pool E vs Second Pool F
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|21:30
|Aug 28 2026
|First Pool F vs Second Pool E
|Belfius Arena, Belgium
|00:00
|Aug 29 2026
|Third-place playoff
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|16:30
|Aug 29 2026
|Final
|Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen
|19:30
Hockey World Cup 2026: Format
The Hockey World Cup 2026 will feature 16 teams each in both the men’s and women’s competitions. In the opening stage, teams will be divided into four pools — A, B, C and D — with four teams in each group. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second round, while the bottom two will move into classification groups and will be out of medal contention. In the second round, the format splits teams into two new groups. The top two teams from Pools A and D will combine to form Pool E, while the top two from Pools B and C will form Pool F. Teams will carry forward their results from the first round, meaning they will play only two additional matches against the teams they have not faced earlier. After the second round, the top two teams from Pools E and F will qualify for the semifinals. The teams finishing third in these pools will compete for fifth place, while the fourth-placed teams will play for seventh place. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams from each initial pool will form Pools G and H, competing for positions from ninth to 16th. The teams in these pools will play classification matches to determine their final rankings, ensuring every team gets a defined finishing position in the tournament. Hockey World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 begin? The women’s event of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will begin on August 15, while the men’s event will commence on August 16.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 4:27 PM IST