Hockey World Cup 2026 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to take place from August 15 to 30 in the Netherlands and Belgium. The women’s event will begin on August 15 with Australia taking on Japan, while the men’s event will commence on August 16, pitching India against Wales.

The Indian men’s hockey team has been placed in a challenging group alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, England and Wales. The draw ceremony, held at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, also saw the Indian women’s team grouped with China, England and South Africa in Pool D.

Both Indian teams will play their group-stage matches in the Netherlands, as confirmed by the International Hockey Federation. With 16 teams participating in both men’s and women’s competitions, the tournament promises high-intensity action featuring the world’s top hockey nations.

Reigning men’s champions Germany, who defeated Belgium in the 2023 final in Bhubaneswar, have been drawn in Pool B alongside Belgium, France and Malaysia.

When will India vs Pakistan match take place?

One of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament, i.e. the Group D clash of the men’s event between India and Pakistan, is scheduled for August 19 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Venues

Wagener Stadium, Netherlands

Stade Justin Peeters, Belgium

Hockey World Cup 2026: Teams (Pool-wise)

Men’s event:

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands) Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)

Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium) Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)

Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium) Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)

Women’s event:

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands) Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium) Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)

Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium) Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)

Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule

Men’s event

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug 15 2026 India vs Wales Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 4:30 PM Aug 15 2026 Germany vs Malaysia Belfius Arena, Belgium 6:00 PM Aug 15 2026 England vs Pakistan Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 10:30 PM Aug 15 2026 Belgium vs France Belfius Arena, Belgium 12:30 AM Aug 16 2026 Australia vs Ireland Belfius Arena, Belgium 3:00 PM Aug 16 2026 Spain vs South Africa Belfius Arena, Belgium 6:00 PM Aug 16 2026 Netherlands vs New Zealand Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 7:30 PM Aug 16 2026 Argentina vs Japan Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 10:30 PM Aug 17 2026 Pakistan vs Wales Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 4:00 PM Aug 17 2026 France vs Malaysia Belfius Arena, Belgium 5:30 PM Aug 17 2026 India vs England Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 6:30 PM Aug 17 2026 Germany vs Belgium Belfius Arena, Belgium 12:00 AM Aug 18 2026 New Zealand vs Japan Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 1:00 PM Aug 18 2026 Spain vs Australia Belfius Arena, Belgium 5:30 PM Aug 18 2026 Ireland vs South Africa Belfius Arena, Belgium 8:30 PM Aug 18 2026 Argentina vs Netherlands Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 9:30 PM Aug 19 2026 England vs Wales Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 4:00 PM Aug 19 2026 Pakistan vs India Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 6:30 PM Aug 19 2026 France vs Germany Belfius Arena, Belgium 8:30 PM Aug 19 2026 Belgium vs Malaysia Belfius Arena, Belgium 12:00 AM Aug 20 2026 Australia vs South Africa Belfius Arena, Belgium 2:30 PM Aug 20 2026 New Zealand vs Argentina Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 4:00 PM Aug 20 2026 Ireland vs Spain Belfius Arena, Belgium 8:30 PM Aug 20 2026 Netherlands vs Japan Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 9:30 PM Aug 21 2026 Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 2:30 PM Aug 21 2026 Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool B Belfius Arena, Belgium 5:30 PM Aug 21 2026 First Pool C vs Second Pool B Belfius Arena, Belgium 8:30 PM Aug 22 2026 First Pool B vs Second Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 12:00 AM Aug 22 2026 Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 1:30 PM Aug 22 2026 Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 4:30 PM Aug 22 2026 First Pool A vs Second Pool B Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 7:30 PM Aug 22 2026 First Pool D vs Second Pool A Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 10:30 PM Aug 23 2026 Fourth Pool B vs Fourth Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 3:00 PM Aug 23 2026 Third Pool B vs Third Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 6:00 PM Aug 23 2026 First Pool B vs First Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 9:00 PM Aug 24 2026 Second Pool B vs Second Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 12:00 AM Aug 24 2026 Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 1:00 PM Aug 24 2026 Third Pool A vs Third Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 4:00 PM Aug 24 2026 Second Pool A vs Second Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 6:30 PM Aug 24 2026 First Pool A vs First Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 9:30 PM Aug 28 2026 Third Pool G vs Third Pool H Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 1:00 PM Aug 28 2026 Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H Belfius Arena, Belgium 2:30 PM Aug 28 2026 Second Pool G vs Second Pool H Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 4:00 PM Aug 28 2026 First Pool G vs First Pool H Belfius Arena, Belgium 5:30 PM Aug 28 2026 Third Pool E vs Third Pool F Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 6:30 PM Aug 28 2026 Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F Belfius Arena, Belgium 8:30 PM Aug 28 2026 First Pool E vs Second Pool F Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 9:30 PM Aug 29 2026 First Pool F vs Second Pool E Belfius Arena, Belgium 12:00 AM Aug 30 2026 Third-place playoff Belfius Arena, Belgium 5:30 PM Aug 30 2026 Final Belfius Arena, Belgium 8:00 PM

Women’s event

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug 15 2026 Australia vs Japan Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:30 Aug 15 2026 Germany vs Scotland Belfius Arena, Belgium 15:00 Aug 15 2026 Netherlands vs Chile Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 19:30 Aug 15 2026 Argentina vs USA Belfius Arena, Belgium 21:00 Aug 16 2026 England vs South Africa Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:30 Aug 16 2026 China vs India Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 16:30 Aug 16 2026 Belgium vs New Zealand Belfius Arena, Belgium 21:00 Aug 17 2026 Chile vs Japan Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:00 Aug 17 2026 USA vs Scotland Belfius Arena, Belgium 14:30 Aug 17 2026 Germany vs Argentina Belfius Arena, Belgium 20:30 Aug 17 2026 Australia vs Netherlands Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 21:30 Aug 18 2026 New Zealand vs Ireland Belfius Arena, Belgium 14:30 Aug 18 2026 England vs China Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 16:00 Aug 18 2026 India vs South Africa Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 18:30 Aug 19 2026 Spain vs Belgium Belfius Arena, Belgium 00:00 Aug 19 2026 Chile vs Australia Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:00 Aug 19 2026 Argentina vs Scotland Belfius Arena, Belgium 14:30 Aug 19 2026 USA vs Germany Belfius Arena, Belgium 17:30 Aug 19 2026 Netherlands vs Japan Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 21:30 Aug 20 2026 China vs South Africa Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:00 Aug 20 2026 New Zealand vs Spain Belfius Arena, Belgium 17:30 Aug 20 2026 India vs England Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 18:30 Aug 21 2026 Belgium vs Ireland Belfius Arena, Belgium 00:00 Aug 21 2026 Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:00 Aug 21 2026 Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 16:00 Aug 21 2026 First Pool D vs Second Pool A Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 18:30 Aug 21 2026 First Pool A vs Second Pool B Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 21:30 Aug 22 2026 Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool D Belfius Arena, Belgium 15:00 Aug 22 2026 Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 18:00 Aug 22 2026 First Pool C vs Second Pool B Belfius Arena, Belgium 21:00 Aug 23 2026 First Pool B vs Second Pool C Belfius Arena, Belgium 00:00 Aug 23 2026 Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:30 Aug 23 2026 Third Pool A vs Third Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 16:30 Aug 23 2026 First Pool A vs First Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 19:30 Aug 23 2026 Second Pool A vs Second Pool D Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 22:30 Aug 24 2026 Fourth Pool C vs Fourth Pool B Belfius Arena, Belgium 14:30 Aug 24 2026 Third Pool C vs Third Pool B Belfius Arena, Belgium 17:30 Aug 24 2026 Second Pool A vs Second Pool D Belfius Arena, Belgium 20:30 Aug 25 2026 First Pool C vs First Pool B Belfius Arena, Belgium 00:00 Aug 27 2026 Third Pool G vs Third Pool H Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 13:00 Aug 27 2026 Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H Belfius Arena, Belgium 14:30 Aug 27 2026 Second Pool G vs Second Pool H Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 16:00 Aug 27 2026 First Pool G vs First Pool H Belfius Arena, Belgium 17:30 Aug 27 2026 Third Pool E vs Third Pool F Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 18:30 Aug 27 2026 Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F Belfius Arena, Belgium 20:30 Aug 27 2026 First Pool E vs Second Pool F Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 21:30 Aug 28 2026 First Pool F vs Second Pool E Belfius Arena, Belgium 00:00 Aug 29 2026 Third-place playoff Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 16:30 Aug 29 2026 Final Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen 19:30

Hockey World Cup 2026: Format