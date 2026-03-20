AFC pauses Asian Cup 2031, 2035 bids amid international calendar review

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has put on hold the bidding process for the 2031 and 2035 Asian Cup, signalling a wider rethink of its competition calendar amid possible structural changes to global football scheduling.

The decision shifts focus away from host selection to long-term planning, as the continental body weighs the implications of aligning its marquee tournament with a revised international calendar under discussion with FIFA.

Why has AFC paused the bidding process?

The AFC said the move follows consultations with FIFA over a potential reshaping of the international match calendar, including a proposal to stage the Asian Cup in even-numbered years.

Such a shift would mark a significant departure from the current cycle and could affect scheduling, commercial planning and coordination with other global tournaments.

In a statement, the AFC said the implications of the proposed changes were “far-reaching” and warranted a broader review of its competitions structure. It added that pausing the bidding cycle would allow for “greater clarity” before finalising future host selections.

What happens to existing bids?

The halt impacts a competitive field of bidders for both editions.

For the 2031 Asian Cup, six bids had been submitted — Australia, India, Indonesia, Kuwait and South Korea, along with a joint bid from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The 2035 race had also drawn interest from Australia, Kuwait, South Korea and Japan.

With the process now paused, these bids remain in limbo until the AFC completes its calendar review and provides further direction.

How could the calendar change affect the tournament?

The Asian Cup has undergone multiple scheduling shifts over the decades. Initially held in even-numbered years after its inception in 1956, the tournament moved to odd-numbered years starting in 2007.

However, there have been exceptions. The most recent edition took place in January 2024 in Qatar, after China withdrew from hosting the 2023 tournament due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

A return to even-numbered years would require realignment with other international competitions and domestic leagues, making the decision a complex logistical exercise.

What lies ahead for the Asian Cup?

The next confirmed edition of the tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia in January 2027, with Qatar entering as defending champions.

The AFC’s review is expected to determine not only the timing of future tournaments but also how Asia’s premier national team competition fits into the evolving global football ecosystem.

Until then, the race to host the 2031 and 2035 editions remains on hold, with clarity likely to emerge only after FIFA finalises its broader calendar reforms.