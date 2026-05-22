AIFF set to discuss constitution changes, ISL commercial partner at key SGM

All India Football Federation (AIFF) will seek to amend its constitution in line with the National Sports Governance Act and hold discussions on the new commercial partner of the Indian Super League during its Special General Body Meeting here on Saturday.

Each member association of the AIFF can send one representative. Members of the AIFF Executive Committee cannot vote and they cannot also represent the associations to which they belong.

"Amendment and adoption of AIFF Constitution in line with National Sports Governance Act 2025. Commercial partners for Indian Super League, Indian Women's League and Super League (Cup)," said a few agenda items of the SGM in a notice issued on May 6.

AIFF's executive committee member Valanka Alemao had objected to the SGM being convened, saying it could potentially flout its constitution, leading to contempt of the Supreme Court.

She urged that the AIFF should first constitute the associations for players, coaches and referees to elect their representatives who, in turn, would be members of the General Body as per provisions of the new constitution as approved by the Supreme Court.

"...the AIFF despite adopting the said Constitution as directed by Hon'ble Supreme Court ... has called for a SGM without filling the vacancies for eminent sportspersons and thus is in violation both of its own Constitution and also in contempt of the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," she had said in a 'legal notice' sent to the AIFF..

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"...the SGM cannot be held without completing the quorum of general body members as per Article 20 of the AIFF Constitution (as approved by the Hon'ble Supreme Court)....

"The AIFF through its Constitution expressly mandates that the Eminent Player representatives should be elected from the National Players Association constituted as per Schedule IV. Furthermore, Coaches' and Referees' Representatives are required to be elected through a procedure governed by the AIFF Election Committee..

Under the AIFF constitution, the General Body shall comprise of one representative from every member association, 15 eminent players out of which minimum five to be women, three club representatives, one each from ISL, I-League and Indian Women's League, two representatives from referees (one male and one female) and two representatives from coaches (one male and one female)..

Regarding the commercial partner of the ISL, Genius Sports had emerged as the highest bidder in March, promising Rs 2129 crore annually for the next 15+5 years..

But the ISL clubs have proposed a different model. They want the highest bidders (Genius Sports) to stay as the league's data and technology partner only..

The clubs want to keep 90% of the "economic interest in the league structure" and AIFF the rest.

Meanwhile, the top officials of the AIFF are expected to meet the owners and representatives of the ISL clubs on Friday, though the details are not yet known.