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Argentina squad untested ahead of World Cup after Finalissima cancellation

Coach Lionel Scaloni was counting on facing Spain this month to clear up the great uncertainty of captain Lionel Messi 's availability for the World Cup.

Messi and Alvarez celebrate second goal vs Croatia in Fifa World Cup semifinal. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup

Messi and Alvarez celebrate second goal vs Croatia in Fifa World Cup semifinal. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup

AP Buenos Aires
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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Three months before its World Cup defense, Argentina lost a great chance to gauge where it's at against European champion Spain when the Finalissima was canceled.

Since winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentina has steamrolled through South American qualifying - four defeats in 18 matches - won the 2024 Copa America and played 11 low-key friendlies and won them all.

Coach Lionel Scaloni was counting on facing Spain this month to clear up the great uncertainty of captain Lionel Messi 's availability for the World Cup, evaluate other starters and assess younger prospects.

But the war in the Middle East made staging the Finalissima in Qatar on March 27 impossible, and the Argentine Football Association couldn't find a suitable new date with UEFA. The AFA also had to scrap a friendly against Qatar.

 

That's sent the AFA into frantic negotiations for new opponents in this month's international window with no word regarding immediate plans. The AFA also has not confirmed any final warmup opponents in late May before the World Cup in June. 

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In January, Scaloni said, "The players need to be in top form shortly before the (World Cup) matches. I'm not saying it's pointless now, but the crucial part will be from March onwards. They need that bit of luck to arrive in peak condition."  Argentina could arrive at a World Cup without facing a European rival in the qualifying cycle for the first time ever.

This is the result of a deliberate strategy by the AFA to obtain greater commercial benefits, even at the cost of facing lower-level opponents in exotic locations.

Before the 2022 World Cup, Argentina faced Germany, Italy, and Estonia. In the last three and a half years, Argentina has profited from its world champion status and Messi's presence by playing Curacao, Indonesia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and Angola, among others.

Argentina still doesn't know if it will be able to count on Messi, who will turn 39 during the World Cup.

Regarding the possibility of playing in his sixth World Cup, Messi said late last year, "I'm going to take it day by day. Being honest and trying to be realistic and feel good."  Three-time champion Argentina begins World Cup group play against Algeria in Kansas on June 16, followed by Austria and Jordan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Argentina FIFA World Cup

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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