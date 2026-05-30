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Arne Slot sacked by Liverpool; Who will replace him as Liverpool manager?

With Liverpool now searching for a new leader, several names have already emerged as potential candidates to take over one of football's most demanding jobs.

Arne Slot sacked by Liverpool

Arne Slot sacked by Liverpool

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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Liverpool have officially ended their association with Arne Slot after two seasons in charge at Anfield, bringing an unexpected chapter to a close. The Dutchman guided the Reds to a Premier League title in his debut campaign following the departure of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, but a disappointing second season saw Liverpool finish outside the top four amid reports of dressing-room tensions.
 
With Liverpool now searching for a new leader, several names have already emerged as potential candidates to take over one of football’s most demanding jobs.
 
Andoni Iraola
 
Former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is among the strongest contenders for the role.
 
 
The Spaniard earned widespread praise for transforming Bournemouth into one of the Premier League’s most exciting teams. During his three-year spell, he guided the club to successive improvements in league position and eventually secured European qualification for the first time in their history.

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Known for his aggressive pressing style and attacking philosophy, Iraola has built a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches. Reports suggest he had already informed Bournemouth of his intention to leave at the end of the season, making him a realistic option for Liverpool. 
 
Oliver Glasner
 
Another experienced candidate is Oliver Glasner, who recently departed Crystal Palace after leading the club to UEFA Europa League success.
 
Glasner has previously impressed with both Crystal Palace and Eintracht Frankfurt, demonstrating his ability to compete at a high level while working with limited resources.
 
While his tactical approach is generally more structured and pragmatic than Iraola’s, his track record in knockout competitions and European football could appeal to Liverpool’s decision-makers.
 
Steven Gerrard
 
A more sentimental option would be club icon Steven Gerrard.
 
One of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players, Gerrard remains closely connected to the club and brings managerial experience gained with Rangers and Aston Villa.
 
Although he has been out of management since leaving Al-Ettifaq, his deep understanding of Liverpool’s culture and expectations could make him an intriguing candidate if the club prioritises familiarity and leadership.
 
Liverpool's Next Big Decision
 
Replacing Klopp was always going to be a difficult task, and Liverpool now face another major appointment. Whether they choose the progressive approach of Iraola, the proven European pedigree of Glasner, or the emotional connection offered by Gerrard, the decision could shape the club’s future for years to come.

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Topics : English Premier League Liverpool

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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