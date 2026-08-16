Sunday, August 16, 2026 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield live match time, streaming

Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield live match time, streaming

The Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV.

FA Community Shield

FA Community Shield

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new English football season gets its traditional curtain-raiser on Sunday as Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield 2026 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. The annual fixture brings together the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners, offering both sides an early opportunity to lay down a marker before the domestic campaign gets fully underway.
 
Arsenal head into the contest as the reigning Premier League champions after another impressive campaign under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have steadily established themselves as one of England's leading sides under the Spanish manager, but their preparations for the new season have not been entirely smooth. Arsenal suffered defeats against Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund during pre-season, making the Community Shield an important test of their readiness ahead of the Premier League campaign.
 
 
Manchester City, meanwhile, enter a new era after Pep Guardiola's departure. The club have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, giving the Community Shield added significance as the Italian begins his tenure in a high-profile competitive fixture. City will also be looking to build momentum after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season.
 
The match also comes with plenty of intrigue surrounding City's squad. Tijjani Reijnders is set to leave the club, while questions continue to surround the future of midfielder Rodri. Despite the uncertainty, Rodri is expected to feature in the Community Shield, adding another major talking point to an already eagerly anticipated encounter.
 
With Arsenal looking to begin their title defence on a positive note and City starting a new chapter under Maresca, the Cardiff showdown promises to offer an early glimpse of what could lie ahead in the new English football season. 

Also Read

Celta Vigo-Osasuna

La Liga: Celta Vigo-Osasuna opener postponed after fungus outbreak in pitch

Luis Enrique

Barcelona to PSG: How Luis Enrique has turned finals into his playground

FA Community Shield

Why is FA Community Shield 2026 match not being played at Wembley Stadium?

WAFCON

Cameroon to face Malawi in the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

PSG beat Aston Villa

PSG retains UEFA Super Cup as Doue goal seals 2-1 win over Aston Villa

 
Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 live telecast and streaming details
 
Q. When will Arsenal vs Manchester City be played?
A. The FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, August 16.
 
Q. What time will Arsenal vs Manchester City start in India?
A. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Q. Where will Arsenal vs Manchester City be played?
A. The Community Shield will be played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
 
Q. Which TV channel will telecast Arsenal vs Manchester City in India?
A. The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Q. Where can fans stream Arsenal vs Manchester City online?
A. The match will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV.

More From This Section

Xavi Hernandez

Netherlands hires Spain great Xavi as first foreign-born coach since 1978

Cristiano Ronaldo wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina tie the knot after nearly 10 years together

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

Trump warns FIFA of 'terrible mistake' if Gianni Infantino is replaced

Mohun Bagan

Durand Cup 2026: Mohun Bagan and SC Delhi storm into quarterfinals

Ronald Araujo

Araujo calls Liverpool loan an 'ideal move' after leaving Barcelona

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 6:05 PM IST