Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield live match time, streaming

The new English football season gets its traditional curtain-raiser on Sunday as Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield 2026 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. The annual fixture brings together the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners, offering both sides an early opportunity to lay down a marker before the domestic campaign gets fully underway.

Arsenal head into the contest as the reigning Premier League champions after another impressive campaign under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have steadily established themselves as one of England's leading sides under the Spanish manager, but their preparations for the new season have not been entirely smooth. Arsenal suffered defeats against Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund during pre-season, making the Community Shield an important test of their readiness ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester City, meanwhile, enter a new era after Pep Guardiola's departure. The club have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, giving the Community Shield added significance as the Italian begins his tenure in a high-profile competitive fixture. City will also be looking to build momentum after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season.

The match also comes with plenty of intrigue surrounding City's squad. Tijjani Reijnders is set to leave the club, while questions continue to surround the future of midfielder Rodri. Despite the uncertainty, Rodri is expected to feature in the Community Shield, adding another major talking point to an already eagerly anticipated encounter.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 live telecast and streaming details

Q. When will Arsenal vs Manchester City be played?

A. The FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, August 16.

Q. What time will Arsenal vs Manchester City start in India?

A. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Q. Where will Arsenal vs Manchester City be played?

A. The Community Shield will be played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Q. Which TV channel will telecast Arsenal vs Manchester City in India?

A. The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Q. Where can fans stream Arsenal vs Manchester City online?

A. The match will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV.