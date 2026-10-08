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Home / Sports / Football News / Arteta extends Arsenal stay until 2030 after guiding club to EPL glory

Arteta extends Arsenal stay until 2030 after guiding club to EPL glory

The 44-year-old Spanish coach took charge in December 2019 and is now comfortably the longest-serving coach in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta can win the double this year with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that is set to extend his stay at the English champions beyond a decade.

Arteta penned a deal that keeps him at Arsenal until 2030, the club said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Spanish coach took charge in December 2019 and is now comfortably the longest-serving coach in the Premier League.

He led Arsenal to the league title last season to end the club's 22-year wait to be the champions of England again.

"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime," Arteta said in a club statement, "and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together." Arteta also played for Arsenal, spending the last five years of his career there.

 

"He has a deep understanding of Arsenal's values and carries them in his heart," Arsenal co-chairmen Stan and Josh Kroenke said.

"He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 12:22 PM IST