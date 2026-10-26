Ballon d'Or 2026: Date, event time (IST), venue and live streaming details

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or awards will take place at the London Palladium Theatre in London on Tuesday, October 27, with football's biggest stars competing for individual honours following their performances during the 2025-26 season.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe are among the leading contenders for the men's award, while Barcelona's former captain Alexia Putellas and Polish striker Ewa Pajor are among the favourites in the women's category.

The event will also recognise outstanding performances by young players, goalkeepers, coaches and clubs in men's and women's football.

Kane, Yamal and Mbappe lead the race in men’s division

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane enters the 2026 Ballon d'Or race as one of the strongest contenders after an outstanding campaign for the German club. The England captain scored 61 goals in 51 appearances during the 2025-26 season, helping Bayern win the Bundesliga and the German Cup. His performances for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he scored six goals, have further strengthened his case for the prestigious individual honour.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is another leading candidate after continuing his rise among world football's elite. The Spain international has established himself as one of Barcelona's most influential attacking players, combining creativity, dribbling ability and goal contributions.

ALSO READ: Pollard withdraws from SA20 2027 a day after securing MI's head coach role Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe also features prominently among the contenders. The France international's goalscoring record and attacking influence make him a major challenger, alongside other shortlisted players such as Erling Haaland, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and last year's winner Dembele's Paris Saint-Germain teammate Vitinha.

Putellas, Pajor favourites in women’s division

Alexia Putellas and Ewa Pajor are among the leading contenders for the women's Ballon d'Or 2026. Putellas, a two-time winner of the award, is seeking to add another individual honour to her decorated career, while Polish striker Pajor has been one of Barcelona's key attacking players.

Barcelona's successful 2025-26 campaign, which included another UEFA Women's Champions League title, has strengthened the cases of several players from the club. However, the competition remains open, with Arsenal forward Alessia Russo, OL Lyonnes midfielder Melchie Dumornay, Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw and Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey also among the nominees.

Last year's winner, Aitana Bonmati, is absent from this year's shortlist after missing much of the season through injury. The award will therefore have a new winner in 2026, ending Bonmati's run of three consecutive titles.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of shortlisted players

Men’s award:

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal) Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil) Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich and France) Ferran Torres (Barcelona, now Paris Saint-Germain and Spain) William Saliba (Arsenal and France) Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain and Spain) Rodri (Manchester City, now Barcelona and Spain) Declan Rice (Arsenal and England) Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah and Mexico) Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain and Ecuador) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France) João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina) Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid and France) Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan and Argentina) Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil) Sadio Mané (Al Nassr and Senegal) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England) Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco) Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway) Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal and Brazil) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United and Portugal) Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich and Colombia) Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain and France) Marc Cucurella (Chelsea, now Real Madrid and Spain) Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona and Spain) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Women’s award:

Tessa Wullaert (Inter Milan, now Como and Belgium) Caroline Weir (Real Madrid, now OL Lyonnes and Scotland) Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich and Japan) Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica) Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England) Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes and France) Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, now London City Lionesses and Spain) Clàudia Pina (Barcelona and Spain) Ewa Pajor (Barcelona and Poland) Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City and Netherlands) Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage, now Chelsea and Japan) Melvine Malard (Manchester United, now Chelsea and France) Lorena (Kansas City Current and Brazil) Mapi León (Barcelona, now London City Lionesses and Spain) Rose Lavelle (Gotham and USA) Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City and Japan) Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark) Patri Guijarro (Barcelona and Spain) Alex Greenwood (Manchester City and England) Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona and Norway) Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti) Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain) Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi) Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City and Netherlands) Scarlett Camberos (Club America and Mexico) Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain) Esmee Brugts (Barcelona and Netherlands) Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich and Germany) Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia) Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes and France)

Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of other trophies up for grabs

Apart from the men's and women's Ballon d'Or awards, the 2026 ceremony will recognise excellence across several other categories in football. The 70th edition features individual and team honours for both men's and women's football, alongside an award recognising social contributions.

The other awards to be presented are:

Men's Kopa Trophy: Best young male player.

Women's Kopa Trophy: Best young female player.

Men's Yashin Trophy: Best male goalkeeper.

Women's Yashin Trophy: Best female goalkeeper.

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Best men's coach.

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Best women's coach.

Men's Club of the Year: Best-performing men's club.

Women's Club of the Year: Best-performing women's club.

Men's Gerd Müller Trophy: Best male goalscorer.

Women's Gerd Müller Trophy: Best female goalscorer.

Sócrates Award: Recognition for solidarity initiatives and social causes supported by a committed champion.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 27.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony begin?

The Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will kick off at 1:30 am IST.

What is the venue for the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will take place at the London Palladium Theatre, London, England.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony in India?

The live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony in India?

The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will be available on the DAZN app and website in India. Live coverage and updates will also be available on ballondor.com, i.e., the official Ballon d’Or website.