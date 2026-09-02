Barcelona complete deadline-day transfer for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus completed a transfer deadline day move from Arsenal to Barcelona on Tuesday on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old Brazil striker was part of Arsenal's Premier League title-winning squad last season after lifting four league crowns with Manchester City.

He joins Spanish champion Barcelona following the departure of Robert Lewandowski at the end of last season.

Jesus joined Arsenal in 2022 after six trophy-laden seasons at City. Despite enduring an injury-disrupted time at the Emirates Stadium, he was part of the squad that ended the London club's 22-year wait to be crowned English champion.

Jesus is the latest arrival in a busy transfer window for Barcelona, following deals for Anthony Gordon, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, Karim Adeyemi and Dominik Livakovic.