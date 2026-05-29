Barcelona set to announce Anthony Gordon signing in 70 million euro deal

English winger Anthony Gordon is set to officially become a player of FC Barcelona after completing the final stages of his transfer on Friday. The move has progressed rapidly over the last few days, with the Catalan club moving quickly to strengthen its attack ahead of the new season.

Medical completed ahead of official announcement

Gordon arrived in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon and immediately headed for medical testing, successfully completing the required examinations before signing his contract.

The medical checks were considered the final major formality before the transfer could be officially confirmed by the club.

Private Meeting Finalised Long-Term Contract

Before the deal was wrapped up, Gordon reportedly attended a private meeting with Barcelona sporting director Deco, club official Bojan Krkić and his representatives.

ALSO READ: What to expect from UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal? During the discussions, the final terms of a long-term agreement were completed, with Gordon expected to remain at Barcelona until 2031.

Transfer Fee and Salary Details

Barcelona are believed to have agreed to pay a fixed fee of €70 million, with additional performance-based bonuses included in the package.

The club reportedly sees Gordon as an important addition to their attacking project and views him as a long-term investment for the future.

Financially, the winger is expected to earn around €346,000 per week, which translates to roughly €17.5 million gross annually. The salary package reportedly doubles his previous earnings at Newcastle United F.C. and places him among Barcelona’s top earners.

The arrival of Gordon signals Barcelona’s intent to continue reshaping their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. His pace, direct attacking style and versatility across the front line are expected to provide a major boost to the club’s offensive options next season.