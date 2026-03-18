Barcelona vs Newcastle UEFA Champions League live match time and streaming

Camp Nou will host an exciting second-leg clash between Barcelona and Newcastle United in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday evening. Last week’s first leg at St James’ Park ended 1-1, with Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes scoring in the 86th minute before Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal equalized with a dramatic 96th-minute penalty.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick admitted that his team “didn't make a good game” in the first leg and has called on his players to perform “much better” if they hope to reach the quarter-finals for a third consecutive season. The Catalan giants are confident in their attacking abilities, having scored in 28 of their last 29 Champions League matches, though they have struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 UCL games. Historically, Barcelona have excelled in knockout ties after drawing the first leg away, winning 23 of 29 such encounters, including 11 of 14 after a 1-1 first-leg draw, and remain unbeaten in 14 home games against English sides in UEFA competition.

Newcastle, meanwhile, bounced back from their late concession against Barcelona by beating Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League, with Anthony Gordon scoring the decisive goal. Manager Eddie Howe praised his team’s defensive organization and hopes they can replicate their first-leg performance at Camp Nou. The Magpies have lost only two of 11 Champions League games this season, though they have yet to progress beyond the Round of 16 in the competition’s history.

ALSO READ: FIFA partners with YouTube for unique streaming format for 2026 World Cup With Barcelona in strong form after their 5-2 La Liga victory over Sevilla and Newcastle riding momentum from recent wins, Wednesday’s encounter promises a high-stakes clash as both sides battle for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona Team news

Barcelona will be without Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, Alejandro Balde (all hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (knee) as they continue their recovery. Lamine Yamal, who recently overcame illness, was fit enough to feature as a substitute against Sevilla and is expected to start on the right wing on Wednesday. At 18 years and 249 days, Yamal is just one goal shy of matching Kylian Mbappe’s record for most Champions League goals scored before turning 19 (10).

Coach Hansi Flick may consider recalling England international Marcus Rashford, who scored twice in Barca’s 2-1 League Phase win over Newcastle this season, but replacing Raphinha on the left, who netted a hat-trick against Sevilla, will be a tougher challenge.

Newcastle Team news

Newcastle will be missing Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), and Emil Krafth (knee), while Sandro Tonali’s availability is being assessed after missing the Chelsea game due to illness. Anthony Gordon, who missed the first leg through illness, is expected to lead the attack on Wednesday; only Kylian Mbappe (13) has more UCL goals than Gordon (10) this season.

Manager Eddie Howe must also decide whether to recall Kieran Trippier or keep Tino Livramento at right-back, with Anthony Elanga, Joelinton, and Dan Burn all pushing to return to the starting XI. Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, and Sven Botman may make way as a result.

Barcelona vs Newcastle Probable starting 11

Barcelona starting 11: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Newcastle starting 11: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Player battles to look out for

Lewandowski vs Burn: A classic striker versus defender duel can be seen at the Camp Nou as the Polish striker will be looking to outwit the old fashioned hard and sturdy kind of player who doesn't let the player stay still and keeps them on his toes. However, Lewa's world class experience will prove a different challenge altogether for Burn too.

Pedri vs Joelinton: This battle can be termed as David vs Goliath if size comes into play but luckily football is one of the contact sports that has rpoven that size doesn't really matter if you have skill on the ball. Joelinton has perfected the art of disrupting the play with tactical fouls and getting away with it and will try to stop the Pedri magic from coming into play on the night.

Yamal vs Hall: While Hall has proven to be one of the standout performers for the English club recently, he will be up against one of the best dribblers in the world and will have to put a major shift away from home on the night. Yamal has already scored a goal in the first leg and will be looking to get another one and get Barca through to the next round.

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Newcastle live telecast and streaming details

When will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle will be played on March 18.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle begin on March 18?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle will start at 11;15 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle?

The Spotify Camp Nou will host the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Newcastle will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.