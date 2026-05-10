Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE SCORE La Liga 25/26: Barca 1 point away from title; kick-off at 12:30

The final El Clasico of the 2025-26 season is all set to take place, with Barcelona (BAR) set to host Real Madrid (RMA) at Camp Nou today on matchday 35 of La Liga this season. It will be an important game for the home side, as they just need to either win or secure a draw against Los Blancos to seal the La Liga 2025-26 title with three games to spare.

At the moment, Barcelona are at the top of the points table with 88 points, while Real Madrid are second with 77 points. If Barca manage to beat Real, they will climb to 91 points, while Real’s maximum possible points tally will be reduced to 86, handing Barca the title.

However, even if the Culers manage to salvage a draw, they will reach 89 points, leaving Los Blancos’ maximum possible points tally at 87, which will still be enough for the former to seal the title.

The last time the La Liga title was decided in an El Clasico game was back in the 1931-32 season, when Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Barcelona to seal the title.

Barcelona to take the field without Yamal

Barcelona will enter Sunday’s El Clasico determined to pile more misery on their bitter rivals and potentially seal the La Liga title in front of their home supporters. Despite missing teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the season because of a hamstring injury, the Catalan giants remain in a strong position heading into the contest.

Manager Hansi Flick has received a boost with Andreas Christensen returning to training after recovering from a knee injury, while Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford and Raphinha are all expected to feature in attack. Barcelona are likely to rely on the creativity of Pedri and Gavi in midfield as they look to dominate possession and finish the job in the title race.

Battle of pride for Real Madrid

Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou under immense pressure after a difficult spell both on and off the pitch, but the visitors could use the criticism and recent setbacks as motivation for one final push in the title race. Even though avoiding defeat would delay Barcelona’s celebrations, a draw would still leave Los Blancos on the brink of surrendering the crown.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without several key players, including Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Arda Güler, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy. However, there is positive news with both Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappé declared fit to start. Madrid’s hopes will largely rest on Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham producing a big performance in what could be a decisive Clasico encounter.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Starting 11

Barcelona starting 11 (probable): J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Pitarch; Bellingham; Vinicius, Brahim

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2026: Kick-off time

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match of La Liga 2025-26 will kick off at 12:30 AM (May 11).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2026: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match of La Liga 2025-26 will be available on the FanCode

app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match here