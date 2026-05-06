Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE SCORE Champions League: Can PSG hold onto their lead? Kick off at 12:30 AM

After a thrilling, high-scoring first leg, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are meet again tonight for the decisive second leg of their Champions League semifinal at the iconic Allianz Arena.

PSG hold a narrow 5-4 advantage after a dramatic win at the Parc des Princes last week, a match already being hailed as one of the competition’s great modern classics. The defending champions now head to the Allianz Arena looking to protect their slim lead and keep their title defence on track.

The nine-goal spectacle in Paris has set the tone for another intense encounter, with both teams showing the attacking firepower to turn the tie in their favour. Having rested key players over the weekend, both sides arrive in Germany refreshed for a high-stakes showdown.

Bayern must secure at least a two-goal victory to reach the final, while PSG will progress with a draw or win. If the aggregate score is level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will decide who advances.

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Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League starting 11:

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Stanišic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Díaz; Kane.

PSG XI: Safonov; Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Fabián, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern vs PSG UCL semi final 2nd leg live telecast: The live telecast of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Bayern vs PSG UCL semi final 2nd leg live streaming: The live streaming of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.