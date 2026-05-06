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Bayern vs PSG live streaming: Where to watch Champions League match today?

The live streaming of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern vs PSG live streaming

Bayern vs PSG live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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After a breathless first leg full of goals, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain meet again for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.
 
PSG edged a dramatic encounter at the Parc des Princes last week, winning 5–4 in what has already been described as one of the competition’s classic ties. The reigning European champions now carry a slim advantage into the return leg at the Allianz Arena, where they aim to protect their lead and continue their title defence.
 
The nine-goal thriller in Paris has set the stage for another high-intensity contest, with both sides showing enough attacking quality to believe they can reach the final. With key players rested during weekend league matches, both teams arrive in Bavaria fresh for a decisive showdown.
 
 
Bayern will need at least a two-goal win to book their place in the final, while PSG only need to avoid defeat to progress. If the aggregate score is level after full time, extra time and penalties will be required to separate the sides.
 
With expectations soaring, the second leg promises another captivating European night. 

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Bayern vs PSG UCL broadcast details
Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
USA CBS Paramount+, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV
UK TNT Sports 1 HBO Max (TNT Sports add-on)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Canada DAZN
Australia Stan Sport
Ireland RTÉ 2 RTÉ Player (free)
Belgium RTL Play RTL Play (free)
Turkey TRT 1 Tabii
Other Regions Local UCL broadcasters UEFA official partners / VPN access where applicable
 
Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi final 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG be played?
The 2nd leg of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be played on May 7.
 
What time will the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG begin on May 7?
The UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will start at 12:30 am IST (May 7).
 
What will be the venue for the UCL 2026 semifinal match between Bayern Munich and PSG?
The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the UCL 2026 semifinal match between Bayern Munich and PSG.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG be available in India?
The live telecast of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG be available in India?
The live streaming of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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Topics : Uefa Champions League Bayern Munich

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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