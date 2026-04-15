Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL QF 2nd leg live match time and streaming

The UEFA Champions League returns with a blockbuster encounter as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their quarter-final clash. The German giants hold a narrow advantage after securing a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern’s victory in Madrid, powered by goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane, ended a long winless streak against Real Madrid. However, Kylian Mbappe’s late goal has ensured that the tie remains finely balanced heading into the decisive second leg.

Historically, Bayern Munich have been extremely strong in two-legged ties after winning the first leg away from home, progressing in the vast majority of such scenarios. They also come into this match in excellent domestic form, having registered a dominant 5-0 win over St Pauli, which has further strengthened their position at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

The Allianz Arena has been a fortress for Bayern this season. They have won all their home matches in Europe so far and boast an impressive record in Champions League games on home soil, losing just once in their last 28 outings. Their consistency at home will give them confidence as they aim to reach their first semi-final since their 2019-20 triumph.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are under pressure after a series of underwhelming performances in La Liga. Recent dropped points against Mallorca and Girona have dented their title hopes, leaving them trailing in the race. The team is also adjusting to life under manager Alvaro Arbeloa, and results have been inconsistent across competitions.

Despite these challenges, Real Madrid’s pedigree in the Champions League cannot be overlooked. The Spanish side have a strong track record against German opposition in knockout ties and have consistently found ways to deliver in high-pressure European matches. They also have a solid recent record at the Allianz Arena, remaining unbeaten in their last few visits.

With Bayern holding a slender lead and Real Madrid known for their resilience in Europe, this second leg promises to be an intense and closely fought battle, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern Munich will be missing young winger Lennart Karl due to a thigh injury, while goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is also sidelined with a muscle problem. Harry Kane, however, is expected to be available despite experiencing some discomfort after the first leg, which led to him being an unused substitute in the recent match against St Pauli.

Kane has been in strong form against Real Madrid in the Champions League, contributing either a goal or an assist in each of his last four appearances against them. He has already scored 11 goals in this season’s tournament and is just one short of setting a new personal best in the competition.

In attack, Serge Gnabry is likely to return to the starting lineup after recovering from a minor knee issue and could feature alongside Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, with Jamal Musiala potentially dropping out. In midfield, Aleksandar Pavlovic is pushing for a place in the starting XI ahead of Leon Goretzka.

ALSO READ: Man City close gap on Arsenal in Premier League with 3-0 win over Chelsea At the back, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, and Josip Stanisic, all of whom were rested in the previous match, are expected to come back into the side. They are likely to join Konrad Laimer in defence, providing cover for veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid will be without Thibaut Courtois, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, and Rodrygo, who remains out with an ACL problem. In addition, Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended after picking up his third booking of the tournament in the first leg, ruling him out of Wednesday’s clash.

Kylian Mbappe, who leads the Champions League scoring charts this season with 14 goals in 10 matches and is closing in on the single-season record of 17, is also a slight doubt after suffering a facial injury against Girona. If he is cleared to play, he is expected to feature in attack alongside Vinicius Junior, with Arda Guler or Brahim Diaz competing for the remaining forward spot, while Gonzalo Garcia remains an option to lead the line.

In midfield, Real Madrid may turn to Eduardo Camavinga or youngster Thiago Pitarch Pinar to partner Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham in Tchouameni’s absence. Defensively, a reshuffle is likely, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras all in contention to return to the starting XI.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid probable starting eleven:

Bayern Munich starting 11: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Real Madrid starting 11: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid be played?

The UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will take place on April 16 (according to IST).

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid begin on April 16?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid?

Camp Nou Stadium will host the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony LIV in India.

Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid be available in India?

Fans in India can stream the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match live on Sony LIV.