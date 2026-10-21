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Bayern sweat over Kompany's availability for Arsenal Champions League clash

Assistant coach Aaron Danks said Tuesday that Kompany might need three more days to recover, as he spent the day at home

Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

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Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has a viral infection which is affecting his legs and is doubtful to attend Wednesday's Champions League home game against Arsenal.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks said Tuesday that Kompany might need three more days to recover, as he spent the day at home.

"It has affected his legs at times and he's felt some pain," Danks said as he took Kompany's place at Bayern's pre-game news conference.

"It's just a virus. The doctors, the experts, know way more than I do. The most important thing we've just encouraged is that he rests, he takes the time he needs, whatever that may be, however long that may be.

 

"Whether that's tomorrow or whether that's two, three days' time, I don't know at this moment. Getting Vince to rest is a challenge." Kompany was subdued and remained seated in Bayern's 6-1 win over Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

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Sporting director Max Eberl said at the time that Kompany, who reportedly needed help to climb stairs, had been struggling with both the virus and a hip injury.

Asked how he would be involved if he can't attend Wednesday, Danks said Bayern had worked on remote communication last season when Kompany was suspended for the 5-4 semifinal first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich was away for personal reasons Tuesday and Danks said he wasn't sure if that would also affect his involvement. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is back in training but remains a doubt after missing Bayern's last two games with a foot issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bayern Munich

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 11:09 AM IST