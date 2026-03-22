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Brighton hand Liverpool 2-1 defeat to extend Premier League slump

Danny Welbeck scored twice for Brighton at Amex Stadium, either side of Milos Kerkez's equaliser for Liverpool in its latest disjointed display under manager Arne Slot

Arne Slot is experiencing a disappointing following his league title win last year

Arne Slot is experiencing a disappointing season following his league title win last year

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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Liverpool's troubles in the Premier League intensified with a 2-1 loss at Brighton on Saturday, leaving the stuttering defending champions on a three-match winless run and under threat of dropping out of the Champions League qualification spots.

Danny Welbeck scored twice for Brighton at Amex Stadium, either side of Milos Kerkez's equalizer for Liverpool in its latest disjointed display under manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool has taken just one point from its last three league games and is in fifth place, one point ahead of sixth-place Chelsea ahead of its match at Everton later. Like last season, the top five finishers in the Premier League are expected to qualify for the Champions League.

 

To add to Liverpool's woes, striker Hugo Ekitike hobbled off in the eighth minute with a left leg problem and joined an injury list that also includes Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker, who got hurt this week.

Few could have expected Liverpool's title defense to be so underwhelming when the club spent a record $570 million in last summer's transfer window to bolster a championship-winning squad.

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Welbeck - the evergreen, 35-year-old striker - rose above Ibrahima Konate to nod home the opening goal for Brighton in the 14th minute.

Liverpool responded in the 30th when Kerkez intercepted a headed backpass by Lewis Dunk and flicked a lob over goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Welbeck tapped in the winner in the 56th for a goal that survived a VAR check.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : English Premier League Liverpool Football Club

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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