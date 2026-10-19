Brighton's Diego Gomez channels Beckham with stunning halfway-line goal

Diego Gomez hit it like Beckham. Collecting the ball near the halfway line, the Brighton midfielder advanced just inside Crystal Palace's half and launched a 50-meter shot over stranded goalkeeper Walter Benitez and into the net for a spectacular goal in the seventh minute of the Premier League match at Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Paraguay international's shot revived memories of a strike from a similar range from David Beckham when playing for Manchester United against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season.

It remains one of English soccer's most famous goals and thrusted Beckham into the global spotlight.

Gomez's goal put Brighton 2-0 ahead against its biggest rival - and the team went 3-0 up three minutes later before running out a 5-0 winner.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said Gomez tried a similar effort in the 2-0 win at Sunderland last weekend.

"There the wind wasn't perfect for this try," Hurzeler said. "Now the wind was better for him.

"I'm really happy that he gets this reward for all of the effort he's putting into the club, into his own development, and into the team.