Canada's Alphonso Davies out with injury again, Bayern Munich says

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies strained his right hamstring in a Champions League win over Atalanta, the Bundesliga club said.

Bayern didn't specify a timeline for the Canada international's return, but a similar injury during a Feb. 21 game had kept Davies out for just over two weeks.

Canada co-hosts the World Cup with the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The 25-year-old Davies had returned in December from a torn ACL sustained one year ago while playing for his country.

Bayern also gave updates on goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and forward Jamal Musiala, both of whom were also injured in the team's 6-1 win over Atalanta on Tuesday.

Bayern only said that all three players "are set for a spell on the sidelines." Musiala has a left ankle injury. Urbig was diagnosed with a concussion. He was in for injured first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.