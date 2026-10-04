Carlo Ancelotti praises India's fighting spirit, hails Brazil's new talent

Brazilian head coach Carlo Ancelotti was impressed by India's "organised" defense and counter-attacking approach but said his team found it "easier" to control the game after breaking the deadlock in its 4-0 win in the historic football friendly here on Saturday.

Playing under muggy conditions with a rejigged side, the five-time world champions had to navigate some anxious moments in the first 27 minutes before Estevao (28th), Pedro (42nd) and Samuel Lino (58th, 90+5) secured a comfortable win over world No. 138 India.

"They defended, they were organised, they tried to play counter-attack. I think they played a good game," Ancelotti said of India in the post-match interaction.

The Italian great felt the opening goal changed the complexion of the contest.

"We had difficulty to open the score but the moment we opened the score with Estevao, we had more opportunity to control better the game," he said.

Ancelotti was pleased with Brazil's clean sheet but admitted there was still work to do defensively, particularly with a new-look backline playing together for the first time.

"We defended well. We could have defended better. It was a new defence that never played together, so it could be that not everything was perfect." The match was part of Brazil's rebuilding phase following their pre-quarterfinal exit at the World Cup. After drawing 1-1 with Australia and winning the return fixture 4-2, Ancelotti used the three-match FIFA window to look closely at younger players.

"It was a test," he said. "Now it's a moment for us to give an opportunity to the young, to be part of the squad, to know - and for us to know - if they have the quality to be part of the national team in the future." Ancelotti also had a message for the Kolkata crowd, which turned up in large numbers despite the humid conditions.

"We are happy to be here. We try to do our best," he said. "We try to show to all the people that love Brazil and love football, to show our best quality. And I hope they enjoy the night." Jamil backs Gurpeet India head coach Khalid Jamil backed goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after his costly errors.

Gurpreet, making his 90th appearance for India and captaining the side, was replaced at half-time after Brazil scored twice in the opening period.

"It's not because of Gurpreet, he's one of the finest goalkeepers of the country. The defender didn't close down, then the ball moved from there as well. So overall, everybody's mistake," Jamil said.

Asked whether Gurpreet would return for India's next friendly against Uruguay, Jamil did not commit to a starting spot but made it clear he still trusted the experienced goalkeeper.

"Maybe Som (Kumar) will play, maybe Albino (Gomes), anyone. Depending on the situation.. But Gurpreet, definitely he will be back." Jamil further said India's players were under pressure simply because of the opposition.

"Definitely their quality, their coach is also good. They've played in different clubs. So to manage them, it is very difficult, not an easy job," he said.

The coach felt India were competitive until the first Brazil goal in the 28th minute.

"Till the water break, I was thinking everything will be fine. Then we scored a silly goal. Then we scored a second goal. So the calculation has changed a little," he said.

With India facing Uruguay next, Jamil said the team needed more such high-level matches.

On preparing his players to handle the pressure of facing top opposition, Jamil said belief was crucial.

"I just tell them that you are also a talented player. And believe, they must have that belief," he said. "Everyone is mature. I didn't waste time in giving them confidence." Jamil further revealed that Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti gave him encouragement before signing off from the pitch.