Monday, October 26, 2026 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Carrick under pressure as Man United suffer 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth

Carrick under pressure as Man United suffer 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth

United's winless run extended to eight games in all competitions after its latest setback, coming four days after a humiliating 4-1 loss at Como in the Champions League

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The crisis at Manchester United deepened Sunday with a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League, with under-pressure manager Michael Carrick's bold call to drop captain Bruno Fernandes failing to pay off.

Also, Brighton - the league's surprise package this season - was beaten 2-0 at Liverpool for its first defeat since August.

United's winless run extended to eight games in all competitions after its latest setback, coming four days after a humiliating 4-1 loss at Como in the Champions League that was followed by critical comments to the media by Fernandes about Carrick's tactics.

The Portugal star was left out of the team against Bournemouth in what Carrick described as a "pure football" decision and never made it onto the field, with the visitors taking advantage of woeful defending to score goals through Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson.

 

With United tumbling to 16th place in the 20-team Premier League, Carrick's job is under huge threat - barely five months after signing a permanent deal as manager after leading the team back into the Champions League while on a short-term contract in the second half of last season.

Also Read

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick

UCL 2026: Man United coach Carrick apologises after 1-4 loss vs Como

Diego Gomez

Brighton's Diego Gomez channels Beckham with stunning halfway-line goal

FIFA World Cup 2026

US soccer fandom jumps to 75.2 million after World Cup 2026: Nielsen report

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez slams Man United hierarchy after Champions League loss

FIFA

FIFA plans to double development funding; India could receive $25 million

Disgruntled United fans also chanted against Jason Wilcox, the club's director of football who was the target of recent criticism from defender Lisandro Martinez, and the Glazer family, the majority owners.

"It hurts an awful lot to see us going through this at this moment in time," Carrick said.

United has won one of its eight league games this season - and that was at home to promoted Ipswich on Aug. 30.

"It's nowhere near good enough," United defender Harry Maguire said. "Something needs to change." Carrick was applauded by United fans as he walked around the field with his team after the final whistle. As he went into the tunnel, jeers appeared to be directed at the players.

"It wasn't a farewell from me," said Carrick, who added: "What it looks like, what is next - I really don't know. But I'll always do what's best for this football club." Brighton run ends at AnfieldAug. 30 was also the date of Brighton's only previous loss this season, with the south-coast team embarking on a stunning unbeaten run since that included two 5-0 wins and a 3-0 victory over Arsenal.

That ended in a tight game at Anfield, with Liverpool's goals coming in a four-minute span midway through the first half. Pascal Gross deflected Florian Wirtz's shot into his own net before Alexander Isak turned in Bradley Barcola's cross.

Win for NewcastleNewcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from William Osula and Harvey Barnes. Hull and Brentford drew 1-1.

Leeds visits Sunderland later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr's scoring drought hits 9 games after another blank for Madrid

Harry Kane

UCL 2026: Harry Kane shines with goal and assist as Bayern draw Arsenal 2-2

Vincent Kompany

Bayern sweat over Kompany's availability for Arsenal Champions League clash

Dembele

Dembele and Kvaratskhelia limps off the field during PSG vs Barcelona match

Manchester City

Man City rout AEK Athens 5-1 in Champions League amid fan absence

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United football

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Stocks to buyQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesDelhi AQI TodaySwiggy Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 9:34 AM IST