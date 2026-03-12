Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League: Bodo Glimt shines again beating Sporting Lisbon 3-0

Champions League: Bodo Glimt shines again beating Sporting Lisbon 3-0

The Champions League's Cinderella club Bod/Glimt wrote another chapter in its fairytale run through the competition.

Bodo Glimt beat Sporting 3-0

Bodo Glimt beat Sporting 3-0

AP Bodo (Norway)
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Champions League's Cinderella club Bod/Glimt wrote another chapter in its fairytale run through the competition.

The homely Norwegian club won 3-0 against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of a round-of-16 clash at its tiny Aspmyra Stadium packed with 7,971 fans.

Sporting, the champion of Portugal that once nurtured future superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, became the latest favored opponent to travel far north and struggle inside the Arctic Circle this year.

Manchester City and Inter Milan were each beaten 3-1 on Bod/Glimt's artificial turf field since coach Kjetil Knutsen's team began the year looking sure to fall short of reaching the knockout rounds.

 

It is now a remarkable five straight wins for the lowest-seeded team left in the Champions League - all during the offseason in Norway. The country's domestic league does not start until this weekend.

Also Read

PSG beat Chelsea

Champions League: Neves, Dembele return from injury as PSG beat Chelsea 5-2

UEFA Champions League

How the Premier League could see 7 clubs play UCL football next season

UCL 2025/26 playoffs review

Suprise, drama and madness: UCL playoffs set stage for Round of 16

Kylian Mbappe, Kylian, Mbappe

Injured Mbappe nearing return as Madrid plan ahead after Benfica victory

Achraf Hakimi

PSG start Hakimi against Monaco in UCL a day after rape case trial ruling

Bod/Glimt led in the 32nd minute when Sondre Brunstad Fet scored with a penalty kick, deceiving Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva who dived right as the ball went low to his left.

Ole Blomberg added a second in first-half stoppage time, sliding in a low shot after the ball bounced through to him.

Center forward Kasper Hgh added a third in the 71st being strong in the goalmouth to connect with Jens Petter Hauge's hard-driven low cross. It was Hgh's fifth goal in the five-win streak. 

World Cup callups?  None of the goalscorers has even played for their national team. Fet at age 29 and the 25-year-old Blomberg are yet to be selected for Norway which is soon going to its first World Cup in a generation.

Nine of the 11 starters Wednesday are Norwegian and three - Hauge, captain Patrick Berg and Fredrik Andre Bjrkan - are playing for their hometown team that never won a Norwegian league title until 2020.

Hgh, also 25, has not been picked for Denmark, which is in a World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket this month.

Quarterfinal outliers  The team from the Norwegian Sea fishing town would be the most unlikely Champions League quarterfinalist of recent years. APOEL from Cyprus reached the last eight in 2012 and was beaten by Real Madrid.

The winner after the return game in Lisbon next Tuesday will advance to play either Arsenal or Bayer Leverkusen who drew 1-1 Wednesday in the first leg in Germany.

The entire population of Bod, just 55,000 people, could all fit inside Arsenal's stadium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIFA World Cup 2026 could be the priciest WC ever for fans till date

How fans are becoming biggest casualties of FIFA's expensive 2026 World Cup

Indian women's football team

India ready for must-win match vs Chinese Taipei in AFC Women's Asian Cup

Iran women's football team are in 'grave danger' as they return home after Women's Asia Cup exit

Iran women's football team faces threats after anthem protest in Australia

Iran women's football team

Iran football team out of Women's Asian Cup, face uncertain return home

AC Milan

AC Milan beat rivals Inter 1-0 to cut their lead in Serie A to 7 points

Topics : Uefa Champions League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance