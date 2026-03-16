Champions League: Premier League clubs up for an uphill task in 2nd leg

English football is under the microscope this week as all six Premier League clubs attempt to avoid a wipeout in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Last week’s first legs were grim for England’s representatives, none of them managed a win, leaving only Arsenal clearly favored to advance.

Arsenal leads the pack

Arsenal hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday with the tie locked at 1-1. The Gunners, currently topping the Premier League, look best placed to represent England in the quarterfinals. Their depth and attacking quality give them a real chance to progress, unlike their compatriots facing heavy deficits.

Premier League clubs in survival mode

Manchester City faces a daunting task on Tuesday as they start 3-0 down against Real Madrid at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s men will need Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku to deliver exceptional performances to reverse the deficit. Chelsea, meanwhile, travels to Paris carrying a 5-2 loss against PSG and will have to overcome both the scoreline and the aura of Luis Enrique’s revitalized side.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, key insights ahead of new season Tottenham’s situation is equally dire, trailing 5-2 at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Liverpool hopes to use Anfield’s atmosphere to overturn a narrow 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray, while Newcastle heads to Camp Nou tied 1-1 with Barcelona, leaving their fate finely balanced.

Non-English teams setting the bar

Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian underdog sensation, holds a commanding 3-0 advantage over Sporting CP and will visit Lisbon confident after previous wins at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano and Inter Milan’s San Siro. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, demolished Atalanta 6-1 at home and look on track to reach the quarterfinals with ease.

Real Madrid’s Zidane-like surge

A decade on from Zinedine Zidane’s rise as an unexpected Real Madrid coach, Alvaro Arbeloa has found himself in a similar role. Just two months into his tenure replacing Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa led Madrid to a stunning 3-0 first-leg victory over City, powered by Federico Valverde’s first-half hat-trick, even without stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Mbappe is set to return for the second leg, adding another layer of threat for City.

Champions League quarterfinal outlook

If Bodo/Glimt advance, they could host Arsenal or Leverkusen at their 8,000-seat Aspmyra Stadium in the Arctic Circle, a stark contrast to most European venues. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are on course to meet in the knockout stage, rekindling one of Europe’s great historical rivalries. Meanwhile, PSG, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Galatasaray are positioned to clash in one quarterfinal, while Atletico Madrid may meet either Barcelona or Newcastle in the other.

English teams need a turnaround

With heavy deficits and intimidating opponents, Premier League clubs face the toughest week of the season. As Michel Platini once famously said, English football can be “lions in the winter, lambs by the spring,” and this week may well test that maxim to the limit. The second legs promise drama, tension, and perhaps heartbreak as England’s finest attempt to claw back respect and secure a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.