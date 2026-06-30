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Chelsea avoid UEFA financial penalty; Strasbourg fined $15 million

One year ago, Chelsea was fined 31 million euros ($35.5 million) and set stricter financial targets

Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC

AP Nyon
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:51 PM IST

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Chelsea evaded more serious UEFA sanctions Tuesday for overspending, while its sister club Strasbourg got the heaviest fine of 13 million euros ($14.8 million) among 14 clubs that broke financial monitoring rules.

Aston Villa was ordered to pay 7.5 million euros ($8.6 million), which was a one-third cut from its UEFA financial sanction last year.

One year ago, Chelsea was fined 31 million euros ($35.5 million) and set stricter financial targets which the club just missed by spending more than 70% of its revenue on wages and transfers in 2025, UEFA said.

Chelsea was fined just 1 million euros ($1.14 million) Tuesday, with a further 2 million euros deferred, after a season in which it won the Club World Cup and got almost $115 million from FIFA.

 

Villa was fined 7.5 million euros with twice that sum deferred in order to meet targets next year, when the new Europa League title holder will play in the Champions League.

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UEFA praised Chelsea and Villa for making financial progress while urging both clubs toward "continuing to significantly decrease their squad cost ratio in 2026."  Chelsea, however, should see a big revenue drop because the team will not play in the Champions League or any European competition next season after a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea did earn about $90 million in June in compensation from Manchester City for hiring its former coach Enzo Maresca and the sale of Spain defender Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

Other fines ordered Tuesday include 7 million euros ($8 million) for Fenerbahce, and 6 million euros ($6.85 million) for each of Newcastle, Juventus and Fiorentina.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:51 PM IST

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