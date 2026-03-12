Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chelsea's Pedro Neto apologizes for shoving ball boy during UCL loss at PSG

Chelsea's Pedro Neto apologized for shoving a ball boy late in his team's 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match.

AP Paris
Chelsea's Pedro Neto apologized for shoving a ball boy late in his team's 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match.

The ball had just gone out of play down the right in stoppage time when the Portugal winger tried to get it quickly and shoved the ball boy in the chest as he appeared to be trying to hold onto the ball.

The ball boy tumbled backward into an advertising board.

"I want to come out and apologize for what happened on the pitch," Neto told TNT Sports after the game. "I've spoken with the ball boy. With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball. I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and I am sorry, as I'm not like this."

 
  The boy got back up and appeared unharmed. He was comforted by some PSG players as others indulged in some pushing and shoving, while other PSG players scolded Neto. 

Neto said he gave the boy his No. 7 jersey.

"I gave him my shirt as well," Neto said. "He was happy that I gave him the shirt and said sorry like, 35 times."  Neto was not punished by the referee over the incident.

"I saw there was an altercation," Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said. "I haven't seen (the incident). If there is wrongdoing on our part, I apologize on behalf of the club (and) Pedro has done so in interviews."  Rosenior said he should have helped his players focus better after the incident, which was followed moments later by PSG's fifth goal.

"It's on me," he said. "We have to manage the moments better.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

