Chelsea's Pedro Neto charged by UEFA for pushing ball boy at PSG game

Chelsea's Pedro Neto charged by UEFA for pushing ball boy at PSG game

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto was charged by UEFA on Thursday for pushing a ballboy during the Champions League loss at Paris Saint-Germain.

AP Nyon (Switzerland)
Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto was charged by UEFA on Thursday for pushing a ballboy during the Champions League loss at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neto faces a one-game ban for the charge UEFA said was "unsporting behavior," with a disciplinary decision to follow "in due course."  Chelsea trails the defending champion 5-2 after the first leg on Wednesday in the round of 16. The return game is on Tuesday in London. 

Neto shoved the boy in the chest for appearing to hold onto the ball instead of giving it back to the player late in the game when Chelsea trailed 4-2.

 

Neto later apologized to the boy and gave him his game jersey.

"With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball," Neto told British broadcaster TNT Sports. "I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and I am sorry, as I'm not like this.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

